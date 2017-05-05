Griffins fall hard in Game 2

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Grand Rapids Griffins went into Game 2 of the Central Division Finals with a chance to head back to Grand Rapids with a 2-0 series lead. Friday night, the Chicago Wolves ruined those plans in a big way.

The Wolves got out to a 3-0 lead after the first period before the Griffins cut it to 4-3 early in the third. After that, it was all Wolves as Chicago won Game 2 7-3.

Game 3 is Saturday at Van Andel Arena at 7 PM.

© 2017 WZZM-TV