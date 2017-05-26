GRAND RAPIDS - The Grand Rapids Griffins entered Friday's Game 4 with a chance to take a commanding lead in the Western Conference Finals and that's what they did with a very convincing 6-2 win over the San Jose Barracudas.

Eric Tangradi lead the way for the Griffins with a goal and two assists and Jared Coreau withstood a barage of shots in the third period to finish with 28 saves.

The Barracudas opened the scoring on a Colin Blackwell penalty shot in the first but after that it was all Griffins. Tyler Bertuzzi, Tangradi, Tomas Nosek, and Marty Frk all scored in the second period and seal the win.

Game 5 is Saturday night with the puck dropping at 7. The Griffins lead the series 3-1 and can clinch with a Game 5 win.

© 2017 WZZM-TV