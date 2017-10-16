Griffins raise the banner at Van Andel to celebrate Calder Cup victory

Grand Rapids Griffins raise 2017 Calder Cup Championship banner at Van Andel Arena.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Friday night, Grand Rapids celebrated one of it's teams with the raising of a championship banner. The Grand Rapids Griffins kicked off their home opener at Van Andel Arena Friday October 6, by raising the banner marking the team as the Calder Cup Campions of last season.

Present and past members of the team were on the ice to witness it being raised into the rafters to be next to the team's previous championship banner from the 2012-203 season.

The Griffins' victory against the Syracuse Crunch in June in Game 5 allowed the team to secure the championship victory in front of a home crowd for the first time.

The Griffins went on to win the first game of the season against the Manitoba Moose 5 to 2.

