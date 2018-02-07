Griffins raising money for employee's family

GRAND RAPIDS - The Griffins lost a beloved member of our family yesterday with the passing of Jake Engel.



Jake was in his second season as a corporate sales account manager after starting with the Griffins as an intern in 2015, and he also spent time with the staffs of the West Michigan Whitecaps and Muskegon Lumberjacks. His infectious smile and positive attitude were a joy to everyone around him, and he truly treated everyone as a friend.



We ask for your prayers and thoughts for his wife Rose, their unborn daughter, and his countless number of family, friends and co-workers who were blessed to have known Jake.

A friend of Jake’s set up a GoFundMe page since Monday: https://www.gofundme.com/engelstrong

