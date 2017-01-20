Griffins return home to face Chicago

Evgeny Svechnikog takes the ice for morning skate before the Griffins host the Chicago Wolves (WZZM)

After their longest road trip of the season so far, the Grand Rapids Griffins return home to Van Andel Arena Friday night to host the Chicago Wolves.

The Griffins went 3 and 1 on the trip and have won 11 of their last 14, allowing them to claim not just the top spot in the Central Division but the Western Conference as well with 53 points.

Center Ben Street has earned points in five straight games and has 11 points (7-4–11) in his last eight overall.

Tonight's game with Chicago starts at 7 pm and you can catch the highlights on WZZM and WZZM13.com.

