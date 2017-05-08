Griffins take 3-1 series lead over Chicago

Mitch Callahan, Eric Tangradi, Evgeny Svechnikov and Robbie Russo celebrate a goal in Monday, May 9th, 2017 against the Chicago Wolves in game four of the Division Finals.

So far in the Griffins playoff series with Chicago, whichever team starts fastest gets the win. In each of the first three games the team that scored the first goal went on to win the game.

So was the case in game four as the Griffins lead 1-0 after the first period on their way to a 6-3 win, taking a 3-1 series lead in the Division Finals.

After not scoring a goal in his first six postseason contests, Mitch Callahan netted a hat trick Monda night and Eric Tangradi also enjoyed a three-point night via assists while Kyle Criscuolo, Matt Lorito and Evgeny Svechnikov chipped in a pair of points each.

After playing four times in six days, these rivals will be idle for the next four before reconvening at Allstate Arena for Game 5 on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT, when the Griffins will try to earn a berth in the Western Conference Finals for the third time in five years.



