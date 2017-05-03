Griffins take game one, 4-1

Martin Frk returned to the Griffins lineup Wednesday for the first time since he suffered an injury on April 9th that caused him to miss 5 games. He helped set the tone immediately in game one in Chicago.

Frk scored 40 seconds into the first period then added an assist on the power play as the Griffins beat Chicago 4-1 in the Division Finals opener to take a 1-0 series lead.

Matthew Ford deflected Frk's shot at the 8:07 mark of the first period for a power play goal, giving Grand Rapids a 2-0 lead.

Tomas Nosek scored in the 3rd to make it a 3-1 game and Ben Street added an empty netter.

Jared Coreau had 27 saves on 28 shots. Game two is Friday night at 8pm.

