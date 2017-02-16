WZZM
GVSU basketball sweeps Michigan Tech

Lakers getting tournament ready with Huskies

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 11:42 PM. EST February 16, 2017

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Grand Valley State hosted Michigan Tech in men's and women's basketball Thursday night and came away with a clean sweep.

The women beat the Huskies 64-52 behind 17 points from senior Bailey Cairnduff and 10 points from freshman Jenn DeBoer.

After that, the men cruised past Michigan Tech with a 74-57 final score. Trevin Alexander lead the Lakers with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

