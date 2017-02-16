GVSU basketball sweeps Michigan Tech

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Grand Valley State hosted Michigan Tech in men's and women's basketball Thursday night and came away with a clean sweep.
The women beat the Huskies 64-52 behind 17 points from senior Bailey Cairnduff and 10 points from freshman Jenn DeBoer.
After that, the men cruised past Michigan Tech with a 74-57 final score. Trevin Alexander lead the Lakers with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
