GVSU basketball sweeps Michigan Tech

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Grand Valley State hosted Michigan Tech in men's and women's basketball Thursday night and came away with a clean sweep.

The women beat the Huskies 64-52 behind 17 points from senior Bailey Cairnduff and 10 points from freshman Jenn DeBoer.

After that, the men cruised past Michigan Tech with a 74-57 final score. Trevin Alexander lead the Lakers with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

