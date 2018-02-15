GVSU women take undefeated Ashland to overtime

ALLENDALE, MICH. - The Grand Valley State women's team have their sights on a GLIAC title this season but the only issue is Ashland is also in the league and the Eagles came into Thursday night with a 61 game win streak and average more than 100 points per game this season.

After the Lakers built an 11 point lead in the 4th quarter, the Eagles stormed back to tie the game and send it into overtime where they continued their momentum and won 96-90.

As for the mean, they were the ones to overcome a second half deficit and beat the Ashland men 64-57.

© 2018 WZZM-TV