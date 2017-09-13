Holland is 3 and 0 for the first time since 2011. On Friday night the Dutch will be tested b another unbeaten team, Zeeland East.

This year the Dutch have embraced the challenges of several key players switching positions and it has made them a stronger team, and a more tight-knight group.

Head coach Andrew Pratley said that his team took some lumps last year as a young squad but it allowed them to learn their lesson and come back even tougher this season.

"Last week in a tight game against a really good Unity team we weren't shying away from that moment and the kids came through," said Pratley.

Kickoff is Friday night at 7pm at the Ray and Sue Smith Stadium on the campus of Hope College.

