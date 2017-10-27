13 On Your Sidelines: Week 1 of high school football playoffs

Football helmet on grass, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

Find highlights, scores and photos here for the first week of the playoffs as 13 On Your Sidelines kicks off the 2017 post-season.

Our game of the week this week is Cedar Spring at East Grand Rapids.

Other games scheduled for the week are listed below. To follow scores as they come in click here.

Division 1

West Ottawa (8-1) vs. Grandville (6-3)

Grand Ledge (8-1) vs. Rockford

Division 2

Forest Hills Central (9-0) vs. Mattawan (7-2)

Mona Shores (8-1) vs. Portage Central (7-2)

Division 3

Muskegon (9-0) vs. Holland (6-3)

Zeeland East (9-0) vs. Zeeland West (6-3)

East Grand Rapids (9-0) vs. Cedar Springs (6-3)

DeWitt (8-1) vs. Grand Rapids Christian (7-2)

Division 4

Belding (7-2) vs. Whitehall (6-3)

Comstock Park (6-3) vs. Coopersville (6-3)

Kelloggsville (9-0) vs. Godwin Heights (7-2)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3)

Three Rivers (7-2) vs. Vicksburg (7-2)

Grand Rapids South Christian (7-2) vs. Plainwell (at Byron Center) (7-2)

Division 5

Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) vs. North Muskegon (6-3)

Newaygo (7-2) vs. Grant (6-3)

Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-2) vs. Berrien Springs (6-3)

Kalamazoo Hackett (7-2) vs. Dowagiac (6-3)

Division 6

Montague (9-0) vs. Lakeview (6-3)

Kent City (9-0) vs. Morley Stanwood (7-2)

Division 7

Saugatuck (6-3) vs. Springport (6-3)

Division 8

Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) vs. Decatur (6-3)

