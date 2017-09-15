13 On Your Sidelines: Week 4 schedule

Holland vs. Zeeland East is the game of the week for week 4 of 13 On Your Sidelines (Photo: Matt Gard)

The air is getting a little cooler and that means teams are in mid-season form (or at least their coaches and fans hope they are). It's week four of high school football in Michigan!

This week's 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week features two OK Green teams from southern Ottawa County who have found a way to make it through three games with a goose egg in the loss column. Friday, Sept. 15 Holland and Zeeland East will be hoping to stay perfect.

FRIDAY GAMES:

-GAME OF THE WEEK: Zeeland East at Holland

-Allegan at Plainwell

-Bangor at Mendon

-Big Rapids at Fremont

-Buchanan at Comstock

-Caledonia at Rockford

-Cassopolis at Bloomingdale

-Cedar Springs at Northview

-Central Montcalm at Newaygo

-Centreville at Decatur

-Chippewa Hills at Tri-County

-Climax-Scotts at Colon

-Coloma at Martin

-Coleman at Carson City-Crystal

-Comstock Park at Allendale

-Constantine at Lawton

-Delton Kellogg at Galesburg-Augusta

-East Grand Rapids at Thornapple Kellogg

-East Kentwood at Forest Hills Northern

-Eaton Rapids at Ionia

-Forest Hills Eastern at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

-Godwin Heights at Hopkins

-Grand Rapids Christian at South Christian

-Grand Rapids Union at Jenison

-Hart at Mason County Central

-Hastings at Battle Creek Harper Creek

-Hesperia at Holton

-Holland Christian at Hamilton

-Hudsonville at Grandville

-Kalamazoo Central at Battle Creek Central

-Kalamazoo Hackett at Fennville

-Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Gull Lake

-Kenowa Hills at Fruitport

-Kelloggsville at Wyoming Lee

-Kent City at White Cloud

-Lake Michigan Catholic at Parchment

-Lowell at Ottawa Hills

-Marcellus at Hartford

-Marshall at Battle Creek Pennfield

-Mattawan at Battle Creek Lakeview

-Montabella at Breckenridge

-Montague at North Muskegon

-Morley Stanwood at Lakeview

-Muskegon at Byron Center

-Muskegon Catholic Central at Ludington

-Muskegon Heights at Manistee

-NorthPointe Christian at Calvin Christian

-Oakridge at Whitehall

-Orchard View at Belding

-Otsego at Three Rivers

-Parma Western at Coldwater

-Paw Paw at South Haven

-Pewamo Westphalia at Bath

-Portage Northern at Niles

-Portland at Fowlerville

-Reed City at Grant

-Reeths Puffer at Mona Shores

-Saranac at Dansville

-Schoolcraft at Saugatuck

-Shelby at Ravenna

-Sparta at Coopersville

-Sturgis at at Vicksburg

-Traverse City Central at Portage Northern

-Unity Christian at Zeeland West

-Watervliet at Gobles

-Wayland Union at Wyoming

-West Catholic at Spring Lake

-West Ottawa at Grand Haven

-White Pigeon at Eau Claire

