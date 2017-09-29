13 On Your Sidelines: Week 6 schedule

The final stretch is in sight for high school football teams across Michigan. It's week six, which means the best of the best are going to clinch playoff births on Friday, Sept. 29.
Two of the teams hoping to guarantee a spot in the postseason are OK Silver rivals from the city of Wyoming. Kelloggsville and Godwin Heights are both undefeated and it's a good bet the stands will be full for not only homecoming, not only the big rivalry, but our 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week!
FRIDAY GAMES
Game of the Week: Kelloggsville at Godwin Heights
Allendale at South Christian
Battle Creek Central at Richland Gull Lake
Battle Creek Harper Creek at Parma Western
Berrien Springs at Parchment
Big Rapids at Central Montcalm
Caledonia at Grand Haven
Carson City-Crystal at Breckenridge
Chippewa Hills at Reed City
Climax-Scotts at Adrian Lenawee Christian
Coloma at Kalamazoo United
Colon at Athens
Comstock at Pittsford
Decatur at Bloomingdale
East Grand Rapids at Grand Rapids Christian
Eau Claire at Bangor
Forest Hills Central at Forest Hills Northern
Fremont at Newaygo
Fruitport at Zeeland East
Galesburg-Augusta at Fennville
Gobles at Lawton
Grand Rapids Union at Muskegon
Grant at Tri-City
Hamilton at Byron Center
Hart at Montague
Hartford at White Pigeon
Hesperia at Lakeview
Holton at White Cloud
Hopkins at Buchanan
Ionia at Portland
Jackson Lumen Christi at at Coldwater
Jackson Northwest at Battle Creek Pennfield
Jonesville at Bronson
Laingsburg at Pewamo-Westphalia
Lowell at Cedar Springs
Ludington at Orchard View
Marshall at Hastings
Martin at at Saugatuck
Mason County Central at Oakridge
Mendon at Centreville
Merrill at Vestaburg
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Wyoming
Mona Shores at Kenowa Hills
Montabella at Coleman
Morley Stanwood at Kent City
Muskegon Catholic Central at Muskegon Heights
North Muskegon at Shelby
NorthPointe Christian at Belding
Northview at Hudsonville
Olivet at Lakewood
Otsego at Allegan
Ottawa Hills at Greenville
Paw Paw at Vicksburg
Plainwell at Edwardsburg
Portage Central at Niles
Ravenna at Whitehall
Reeths-Puffer at Jenison
Rockford at Grandville
Saranac at Fulton
Schoolcraft at Constantine
South Haven at Three Rivers
Sparta at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Spring Lake at Coopersville
Stevensville Lakeshore at Portage Northern
Sturgis at Dowagiac
Unity Christian at Holland Christian
Watervliet at Delton Kellogg
Wayland Union at Forest Hills Eastern
West Catholic at Comstock Park
West Ottawa at East Kentwood
Wyoming Lee at at Calvin Christian
Zeeland West at Holland
