13 On Your Sidelines: Week 6 schedule

The Godwin Heights Wolverines get ready for their game against Calvin Christian on Friday, Sept. 8.

The final stretch is in sight for high school football teams across Michigan. It's week six, which means the best of the best are going to clinch playoff births on Friday, Sept. 29.

Two of the teams hoping to guarantee a spot in the postseason are OK Silver rivals from the city of Wyoming. Kelloggsville and Godwin Heights are both undefeated and it's a good bet the stands will be full for not only homecoming, not only the big rivalry, but our 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week!

FRIDAY GAMES

Game of the Week: Kelloggsville at Godwin Heights

Allendale at South Christian

Battle Creek Central at Richland Gull Lake

Battle Creek Harper Creek at Parma Western

Berrien Springs at Parchment

Big Rapids at Central Montcalm

Caledonia at Grand Haven

Carson City-Crystal at Breckenridge

Chippewa Hills at Reed City

Climax-Scotts at Adrian Lenawee Christian

Coloma at Kalamazoo United

Colon at Athens

Comstock at Pittsford

Decatur at Bloomingdale

East Grand Rapids at Grand Rapids Christian

Eau Claire at Bangor

Forest Hills Central at Forest Hills Northern

Fremont at Newaygo

Fruitport at Zeeland East

Galesburg-Augusta at Fennville

Gobles at Lawton

Grand Rapids Union at Muskegon

Grant at Tri-City

Hamilton at Byron Center

Hart at Montague

Hartford at White Pigeon

Hesperia at Lakeview

Holton at White Cloud

Hopkins at Buchanan

Ionia at Portland

Jackson Lumen Christi at at Coldwater

Jackson Northwest at Battle Creek Pennfield

Jonesville at Bronson

Laingsburg at Pewamo-Westphalia

Lowell at Cedar Springs

Ludington at Orchard View

Marshall at Hastings

Martin at at Saugatuck

Mason County Central at Oakridge

Mendon at Centreville

Merrill at Vestaburg

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Wyoming

Mona Shores at Kenowa Hills

Montabella at Coleman

Morley Stanwood at Kent City

Muskegon Catholic Central at Muskegon Heights

North Muskegon at Shelby

NorthPointe Christian at Belding

Northview at Hudsonville

Olivet at Lakewood

Otsego at Allegan

Ottawa Hills at Greenville

Paw Paw at Vicksburg

Plainwell at Edwardsburg

Portage Central at Niles

Ravenna at Whitehall

Reeths-Puffer at Jenison

Rockford at Grandville

Saranac at Fulton

Schoolcraft at Constantine

South Haven at Three Rivers

Sparta at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Spring Lake at Coopersville

Stevensville Lakeshore at Portage Northern

Sturgis at Dowagiac

Unity Christian at Holland Christian

Watervliet at Delton Kellogg

Wayland Union at Forest Hills Eastern

West Catholic at Comstock Park

West Ottawa at East Kentwood

Wyoming Lee at at Calvin Christian

Zeeland West at Holland

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV