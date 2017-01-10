3 local pep stars nominated for McDonald's game

Grand Rapids Christain power forward Xavier Tillman annouces he's going to Michigan State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 10, 2017 –Three West Michigan standouts have been nominated to play in the 2017 McDonald's All American game. Xavier Tilllman, of Grand Rapids Christian High School; Myka Cromwell, of Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School; and Marcia Hawkins-Day, of Forest Hills Eastern High School, have been nominated to play in the game.

McDonald’s will name the final roster of 24 boys and 24 girls who will be selected to play in the 2017 Games during the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Show on ESPNU, airing Sunday, January 15 at 9:30pm CT.

Tillman, Cromwell and Hawkins-Day are among a list includes players from 45 states and the District of Columbia who have been selected by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee. The 40th Annual Boys Game will tip-off on Wednesday, March 29 from Chicago’s United Center and will be broadcast on ESPN. The 16th Annual Girls Game will precede the Boys Game and will broadcast live on ESPN2.

