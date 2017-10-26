Addix All-star football game moving to Hope

Addix All-Star Game (Photo: Addix)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., – Creators of the annual Football Addix All-Star Game along with area high school coaches announced Thursday details regarding the third annual event. The 2018 game, featuring top seniors nominated from an expanded geographic location through an online process and selected by West Michigan sports reporters, will be played on June 8 at Hope College’s Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.

The game will continue to generate awareness and funds for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Since the first game in 2016, the Addix All-Star Game has raised a total of $40,000, which supports the free cancer and grief programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

In addition to the game’s location at Hope College, new for 2018, will be a broader geographic area from where players will be eligible, and two separate practice locations to accommodate the expanded reach. The expanded geography for players to be nominated includes the Indiana state line to the south, Traverse City to the north, Lansing to the east and Lake Michigan to the west.

“The Hope College football program along with the college’s leadership team are excited to have this opportunity to host the Addix All-Star Game in Holland and support the fine work of Gilda’s Club” said Flying Dutchmen Head Coach Peter Stuursma, who previously coached high school teams at East Grand Rapids and Forest Hills Central. “Many of these young men who will be playing during this all-star game will continue playing at school’s like Hope College. Our hope is to help these players feel a little more comfortable when arriving with their new teams next summer and at the same time highlight the positive things Hope College and the city of Holland have to offer the West Michigan region.”

Student-athletes, who will graduate in 2018, will have the opportunity to be nominated as participants in the game through an online process at www.addixgear.com/allstargame. The head coach of each student-athlete must confirm the nomination for the athlete to be eligible for selection. A team of sports reporters from West Michigan will select players, who will be assigned to one of two teams—the Stars, or the Stripes. Player nominations must be submitted before 11:59 p.m., Feb. 4, 2018.

Team Stars will be coached by Matt Bird, Grand Ledge Public Schools and Andrew Pratley, Holland Public Schools. The Caledonia community cheerleaders, coached by Stacie Smith, will provide support for the Stars’ players and fans.

Coaches for Team Stripes include Elliot Uzelac, Benton Harbor; Mike Enders, Portage Central and Lorin Granger, Battle Creek Central. Team Stripes’ players and fans will be cheered on by the Portage Northern cheerleaders who are coached by Heather Prentice.

