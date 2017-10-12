Andre Drummond surprises Special Olympics Michigan basketball team at practice.

PONTAIC, MICH. - It was a surprise drop-in visit by number 0 for the Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond. The star center surprised a Special Olympics Michigan basketball team at practice.

Practice was happening as usual for the Kennedy Panthers basketball team on Wednesday night in Pontiac according to Aaron Mills, the marketing director with Special Olympics Michigan. But that was all until Detroit Pistons star Drummond showed up.

We are told that Drummond met with the team. Then, in his street clothes, decided to jump in on practice. Drummond spent some time in the paint challenging players, then he worked on his ball handling skills and shots from beyond the arc.

At the end of practice, the team asked Drummond to take some shots from half court. He did and hit rim on both shots.

Last year Drummond was named an ambassador for Special Olympics and according to NBA.com Drummond was first introduced to Special Olympics as a rookie when he attended an NBA Cares event. From that moment on, he was determined to be as involved as he could in promoting the cause and working with the athletes all over the world.

@AndreDrummond Team Southfield wants to wish you a good season this year. A few of us made it to Meet The Pistons and enjoyed ourselves. pic.twitter.com/7eBJ0vLprZ — Terri Mayfield (@Terri05221) October 8, 2017

