Hope College hosts Wes Leonard Never Forgotten Game

The Never Forgetten games moved the DeVos Fieldhouse in 2017.

HOLLAND, MICH. - Wes Leonard made the game winning shot in a Fennville High School basketball game seven years ago, then he collapsed and passed away from an undiagnosed heart condition.

The Wes Leonard Never Forgotten Game takes place tonight at Hope College's DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland.

The girls game between Saugatuck and Fennville starts at 6:30 p.m. The boys game begins at 8 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Wes Leonard Heart Team, which works to make sure all schools have automated electronic defibrillators on site, and that schools are ready to handle medical emergencies.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV