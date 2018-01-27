Steigenga breaks school record; leads Men's Basketball to 81-62 win

Kyle Steigenga,a senior at Cornerstone University, scored 19 points in a 81-62 win over Madonna. Coupled with the team victory, Kyle also broke the all-time scoring record. The former record of 2,772 career points was set by Jared Crandell in 1996. Steigenga now has 2,785 points in his career at Cornerstone. He, also, has six more regular season games to play to make that record a little more difficult to beat.

The victory put the Golden Eagles at 21-3 on the season and 13-1 in the WHAC. They are number one in the conference and host Seina Heights University on Wednesday.

"It was a very special day," said Steigenga. "This program is a family and we had a lot of alumni back. The main goal for the day was to win. But I can't thank everybody enough. It was just a very special day for me."

"Jared could score in different ways, he was crafty," Head Cach Kim Elders. "Lots of put backs and steals. He was a special scorer. Kyle is a bigger man, more athletic. Kyle scored mostly inside where Jared drove in and scored inside."

19 – 2,785 – Steigenga had 19 points and now sits at 2,785 in his career

10 – Kyle finished with another double-double as he pulled down 10 rebounds

13/9/3 – Sam Vander Sluis had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win

0 – CU held Madonna's leading scorer – Josh Reynolds to zero points

42-28 – Cornerstone out-rebounded Madonna by 14

3 – Career-high blocks for Michael Bradshaw to go along with 12 points and three assists

Cornerstone ends a 3-game home stand with a 7:30 Wednesday night contest against Siena Heights University.

