Belding Area Schools narrows down new mascot hunt to three

Belding Area Schools has narrowed down the search for a new mascot to three finalists: Belding Black Knights, Belding Bengals and Belding Bruins. (Photo: WZZM)

BELDING, MICH. - Belding Area Schools have narrowed down their search for a new mascot from 10 different choices to the final three.

Board members unanimously voted in Dec. 2016 to get rid of the "Redskins" mascot. Parent committees had taken surveys of Native American tribes across the country, who say the mascot is disrespectful.

District alumni, community members, students and staff in the district are being invited to choose between final three choices:

Bruins

Black Knights

Bengals

You can vote through a Survey Monkey poll that will be open until Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11:59 p.m. The poll also showcases some stock images that have been re-colored to show was a future logo could look like, but are not the final designs.

Board members are hoping to finish the process by Spring Break and approve the new name by the time they meet in March.

