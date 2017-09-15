WZZM
Coopersville wins against Sparta 28 to 21

Highlights from Sparta vs. Coopersville

Staff , WZZM 12:04 AM. EDT September 16, 2017

Coopersville wins against Sparta  by just a touch down Friday night, beating out the Spartans 28 to 21 at home. 

