East Grand Rapids uses balanced attack to beat Farmington Hills Harrison

Mike Malewitz heads towards the endzone for one of his two touchdown runs against Farmington Hills Harrison

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - East Grand Rapids quarterback Mike Malewitz passed for 123 yards and ran for another 72 to lead East Grand Rapids to a 33-8 win over Farmington Hills Harrison.

A touchdown by Connor Davis gave the Pioneers a 7-6 halftime lead. The lead grew to 20-6 in the third on Davis second touchdown and a 17-yard run by Malewitz.

Harrison cut the lead to 20-8 on a safety. East Grand Rapids put the game away in the fourth with two more scores, a three yard pass from Malewitz to Jalen Broussard and a 33-yard run for Malewitz.

