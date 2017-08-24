WZZM
Close

East Grand Rapids uses balanced attack to beat Farmington Hills Harrison

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 11:32 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - East Grand Rapids quarterback Mike Malewitz passed for 123 yards and ran for another 72 to lead East Grand Rapids to a 33-8 win over Farmington Hills Harrison.

A touchdown by Connor Davis gave the Pioneers a 7-6 halftime lead. The lead grew to 20-6 in the third on Davis second touchdown and a 17-yard run by Malewitz.

Harrison cut the lead to 20-8 on a safety. East Grand Rapids put the game away in the fourth with two more scores, a three yard pass from Malewitz to Jalen Broussard and a 33-yard run for Malewitz.

 

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories