13 On Your Sidelines: MVP of the Year 2017

Football helmet on grass, stock image. (Photo: Thomas Northcut / Thinkstock, (c) Thomas Northcut)

WEST MICHIGAN - West Michigan was home to some of the best football played in the state this season. After nine hard fought weeks, we have found the cream of the crop, the most impressive six performances in West Michigan. We need your help deciding who gets our Mercy Health 13 On Your Sidelines Player of the Year for 2017.



And the nominees are:



Gaetano Vallone (QB, Grand Rapids West Catholic) – 1,800 yards and 22 touchdowns passing, 700 yards 7 touchdowns rushing



La’Darius Jefferson (QB, Muskegon) – 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns passing, 1,248 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing



Keegan Ensing (QB/FS, Zeeland East) – 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns passing, 1,094 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing, 3 interceptions on defense



Nolan Fugate (RB, Grand Rapids Catholic Central) – 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns rushing, 197 yards and 3 touchdowns receiving



Isaac Van Dyke (QB, Holland West Ottawa) – 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns passing, 544 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing



Jo Jo Whitley (RB, Comstock Park) – 1,423 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing, 109 yards and 2 touchdowns receiving

Voting is available in the box below until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. We'll announce the winner Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines.

If the poll does not immediately appear, please refresh the page or click here.

© 2017 WZZM-TV