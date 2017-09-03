13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the MVP week 2

Bleachers of high school football stadium, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

WEST MICHIGAN, MICH. - We have two weeks in the books on the high school football season, and the best of West Michigan are starting to separate from the rest. As are some of the best players. It's time to name our Week 2 Mercy Health On Your Sidelines MVP of the week.



And the nominees are:

Evan Moskwa (Muskegon Reeths Puffer) The Rockets quarterback did it all in their big win over Orchard View. He tallied 357 total yards and 5 total touchdown--four on the ground and one in the air. Rockets win 49-21.

James Patrick (Grand Rapids Christian) This spot could have easily gone to his quarterback Isaac Dykema but when you catch all four of your teammates touchdown passes--you get the nod. 4 scores on just 6 catches for 168 yards. Even added 9 tackles on defense as the Eagles beat Caledonia 42-34



Tanner Morren (Allendale) The Falcons ran all over Calvin Christian to the tune of 42-0. Morren under center had a night--8-7 passing for 212 yards and 4 scores. For a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and then he even added a rushing touchdown to cap it all off.

