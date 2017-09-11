13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the MVP week 3

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WEST MICHIGAN - Believe it or not we are already a third of the way through the high school football regular season. League play is well underway and it is now time to name our Week 3 Mercy Health On Your Sidelines MVP of the week.



And the nominees are...

Jakel Davis (Sparta) The Bulldog quarterback was a menace for Spring Lake in the air and on the ground. 7-10 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns in addition to another three TDs on the ground. Sparta beat the Lakers 49-7.

Isaac Dykema (Grand Rapids Christian) Last week he got his teammate nominated, now it is his turn in a 65-8 win over Wyoming, he went off for 391 yards passing and four touchdowns. Second straight week with four scores in the air.



Isaac Van Dyke (West Ottawa) Similar names and similar stats. Van Dyke took it to Caledonia with the Panthers 373 yards passing four touchdowns but then a bonus score on the ground responsible for all of his team’s scores. Panthers beat the Scots 35-7.



Voting is available in the box below or with this link until Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. If the poll does not immediately appear, please refresh the page.

We'll announce the winner Friday night, Sept. 15 on 13 On Your Sidelines.

© 2017 WZZM-TV