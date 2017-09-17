13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the MVP week 4

Bleachers of high school football stadium, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

WEST MICHIGAN - The contenders and the pretenders are starting to separate themselves as we near the halfway point of the regular season. The best players are making themselves known every week. It is now time to name our Week 4 Mercy Health On Your Sidelines MVP of the week.



And the nominees are:

Keegan Ensing (Zeeland East) The Chix cruised to the 41-12 win in our game of the week over Holland and in big part because of their quarterback. Ensing finished the game with 203 total yards and four scores.

Jacobie Welch (East Kentwood) Welch was all over the Falcons’ 46-32 win over Forest Hills Northern. The receiver had two big scores to go with 125 yards and then on defense added another score on an interception.



LaDarius Jefferson (Muskegon) The Big Red quarterback could possibly be nominated every week. This week he was responsible for 224 yards between passing and rushing to go with 4 scores. The Big Reds beat Byron Center 63-14.

