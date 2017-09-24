13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the MVP week 5

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WEST MICHIGAN - We are past the halfway point of the high school football season and this week teams can officially punch their ticket to the playoffs -- done so with the help of the area’s best players. It's now time to name our Week 5 Mercy Health On Your Sidelines MVP of the week.

And the nominees are...

Sebastian Archer (Montague): Archer lead the Wildcats to a thrilling 46-44 win over Whitehall. Archer had a hand in everything…racking up 214 yards passing with four touchdowns and then on defense. he gets the game clinching interception to give his team the win.

Edmari Mitchell (Orchard View): Mitchell was a true triple threat in the Cardinals 50-28 win over Manistee. 221 yards rushing and four touchdowns. 35 yards receiving and a touchdown. One pass for 47 yards and a touchdown. Six total scores from Mitchell.

Ladarius Jefferson (Muskegon): Another week, another nomination for the Big Red quarterback. Jefferson rushed for 190 yardsa and two touchdowns and then threw for 137 yards and two more scores. As Muskegon blew past Reeths Puffer 61-0.

Voting is available in the box below until Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. We'll announce the winner Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines.

If the poll does not immediately appear, please refresh the page.

© 2017 WZZM-TV