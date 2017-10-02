13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the MVP week 6

Football helmet on grass, stock image. (Photo: Thomas Northcut / Thinkstock, (c) Thomas Northcut)

WEST MICHIGAN - The best of the best have locked up their playoff spots. Several teams are looking to punch their ticket this week, but before the games begin, it is now time to name our Week 6 Mercy Health On Your Sidelines MVP of the week.



And the nominees are…

Connor Davis (East Grand Rapids) In a rivalry clash against Grand Rapids Christian, Davis got it started with a bang taking the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. Then he spent the rest of the game putting up 160 rush yards and two more touchdowns. Pioneers won 28-7.

Zack Lee (West Catholic) Lee wasn’t called on a lot but he cashed in on his few chances just 11 carries but for 136 yards and then hits paydirt four times as the Falcons blew up in the second half to beat Comstock Park 48-20.



Nolan Fugate (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) The Cougars blew by Sparta 35-6, and Fugate had a big hand in it. 148 yards rushing it round out the three rushing touchdowns he scored. The defending state champs are still undefeated at 6-0.

Voting is available in the box below until Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. We'll announce the winner Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines.

