13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the MVP week 7

WEST MICHIGAN - The best players of Week 7 lined up in the backfield, big numbers put up on the ground across West Michigan. It is now time to name our Week 7 Mercy Health On Your Sidelines MVP of the week.



And the nominees are:

Bryce Stark (Montague) The Wildcats were expected to have a tight one with Muskegon Oakridge but that wasn’t the case as Starks’ 141 yards rushing and four touchdowns helped them fly by the Eagles, 40-0.

James Daniel (Belding) The Black Knights are in a dog fight at the top of the OK-Silver and helped their case with a 42-35 win over Godwin Heights. A lot of the credit should go to Daniel. He ran for 331 yards and 6 touchdowns to secure the win.



Nolan Fugate (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) Second straight nomination for Fugate but this week was one for the ages. 5 touchdowns spread across 475 rushing yards--the fourth most yards in state history. The Cougars needed it all, beating Comstock Park 57-50.



Voting is available in the box below until Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. We'll announce the winner Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines.

