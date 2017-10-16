13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the MVP week 8

Football helmet on grass, stock image. (Photo: Thomas Northcut / Thinkstock, (c) Thomas Northcut)

WEST MICHIGAN - There’s only one more week left in the regular season for high school football programs. The best programs are gearing up for play-off runs and their stars are leading the way. Here’s a look at the candidates for our 13 On Your Sidelines Week 8 MVP:

Ladarius Jefferson (Muskegon) At 6 foot 2, 220 pounds Jefferson can be a load to bring down, and that was the case last Friday. The senior quarterback finished with 290 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 33 carries as Muskegon won the OK Black with an 11 point win over Mona Shores. Jefferson went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season.

Jo Jo Whitley (Comstock Park) The running back had a memorable night--he scored four touchdowns last Friday night , two on the ground and two through the air, along with being named the homecoming king as the Panthers beat Sparta 35-16.

Isaac Van Dyke (Holland West Ottawa) The quarterback was 8-for-19 passing for 255 yards and four touchdown passes. Helping The Panthers clinch at least a share of the OK Red title

Riley Johnson (Coopersville)The quarterback did it all for the Broncos--17 for 26 through the air for 218 yards and 1 TD and he added 29 carries for 114 yards and 3 TD as Coopersville beat Holland 28-14, locking up their first playoff trip since 2008.

Four candidates, all deserving, but the choice is up to you. Voting is available in the box below until Thursday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. We'll announce the winner Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines.

