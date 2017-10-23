13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the MVP week 9

The regular season is over, and only the best teams in the state remain. The best players continue to shine. It is now time to name our Week 9 Mercy Health On Your Sidelines MVP:
And the nominees are:
Trenton Lane (Hamilton) The Hawkeyes entered the week without a win but Lane did his best to finish the season on a high note. 325 yards rushing and scoring all four touchdowns for Hamilton. Hawkeyes beat Sparta 27-21.
Keegan Ensing (Zeeland East) He’s been doing it all year for the Chix and did it all in their week 9 win over crosstown rival Zeeland West. 163 yards passing a touchdown, 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns, then tacked on 12 tackles on defense. East beat West 28-8.
SeanKeese Townsend (Holland West Ottawa) The Panthers capped a dream 8-1 season with a 41-8 win over Grandville and Townsend sure did his part. 186 yards rushing and a team record six touchdowns. These two play again in the first round of the playoffs.
Voting is available in the box below until Thursday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. We'll announce the winner Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines.
