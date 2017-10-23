WZZM
13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the MVP week 9

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 7:37 AM. EDT October 23, 2017

The regular season is over, and only the best teams in the state remain. The best players continue to shine. It is now time to name our Week 9 Mercy Health On Your Sidelines MVP:

And the nominees are: 

Trenton Lane (Hamilton) The Hawkeyes entered the week without a win but Lane did his best to finish the season on a high note. 325 yards rushing and scoring all four touchdowns for Hamilton. Hawkeyes beat Sparta 27-21.

Keegan Ensing (Zeeland East) He’s been doing it all year for the Chix and did it all in their week 9 win over crosstown rival Zeeland West. 163 yards passing a touchdown, 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns, then tacked on 12 tackles on defense. East beat West 28-8.

SeanKeese Townsend (Holland West Ottawa) The Panthers capped a dream 8-1 season with a 41-8 win over Grandville and Townsend sure did his part. 186 yards rushing and a team record six touchdowns. These two play again in the first round of the playoffs.

Voting is available in the box below until Thursday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. We'll announce the winner Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines.

If the poll does not immediately appear, please refresh the page or click here

