13 On Your Sidelines: Vote for the week 1 MVP

WEST MICHIGAN, MICH. - The high school football season is here and we had a whopper of an opening week. Time to honor the best players across West Michigan by voting for our Week 1 Mercy Health On Your Sidelines MVP of the week.

And the nominees are …

La’Darius Jefferson - Muskegon The Central Florida commit began the season as the lone starter at QB with Kalil Pimpleton graduating and he did not miss a beat. 232 yards rushing and two touchdowns, then added 34 yards passing for good measure and this beauty of a pass. Muskegon beat Ann Arbor Pioneer 56-0.

Bryce Clay - Forest Hills Central What didn’t Clay do for the Rangers? The senior is heading to the University of Michigan to play lacrosse but Coach Harbaugh may want to look at this week’s tape. Two interceptions, including one returned for 100 yards and a score, an 80 yard rushing TD and then a punt return TD. All three phases and the Rangers shut out Jenison 41-0.

Thomas Griggs - Kelloggsville Griggs was a man amongst boys against Whitehall. 211 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns, one of which was an 80 yard score, as well. Then he added a receiving touchdown for good measure. Oh and he had a key fumble force and recovery to seal the 26-23 win over the Vikings.

Voting is open through Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. at this link or in the box below. If the poll does not immediately appear, please refresh the page.

The winner will be announced Thursday Aug. 31 on 13 On Your Sidelines.

