13 On Your Sidelines: Week 1 Friday and Saturday schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If one night of football wasn't good enough for you, guess what? You're in luck. The first week of 13 On Your Sidlines brings us not one, not two, but three nights of football. In addition to the Thursday games, many teams are playing Friday, August 25 and Saturday August 26.
Friday schedule:
-
Game of the Week: Reed City at Montague
-
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Muskegon
-
Battle Creek Harper Creek at Richland Gull Lake
-
Cassopolis at Bangor
-
Centreville at White Pigeon
-
Charlotte at Ionia
-
Climax-Scott at Michigan Center
-
Fremont at Evart
-
Grant at Shelby
-
Holland Christian at South Christian
-
Jackson Lumen Christi at West Catholic
-
Kelloggsville at Whitehall
-
Lawton at Watervliet
-
Ludington at Hart
-
Lowell at Warren De La Salle
-
Muskegon Heights at Harbor Springs
-
Niles at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
-
North Muskegon at Hesperia
-
Parchment at Quincy
-
Pewamo-Westphalia at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
-
St. Joseph at Kalamazoo Central
-
White Cloud at Martin
-
Wyoming Lee at New Buffalo
-
Zeeland East at Saginaw Swan Valley
Saturday Schedule
-
Mona Shores vs. Canton (at Michigan Stadium - Battle at the Big House)
-
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at East Kentwood
-
North Farmington at Greenville
-
Ravenna at Kent City
-
Spring Lake at NorthPointe Christian
Be sure to tune in at 11:15 p.m. Friday for a glimpse at the highlights you won't want to miss on West Michigan's longest-running high school football highlight show, 13 On Your Sidelines.
