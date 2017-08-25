13 On Your Sidelines: Week 1 Friday and Saturday schedule

Reed City vs. Montague will be our second 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week (Photo: Dan Harland)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If one night of football wasn't good enough for you, guess what? You're in luck. The first week of 13 On Your Sidlines brings us not one, not two, but three nights of football. In addition to the Thursday games, many teams are playing Friday, August 25 and Saturday August 26.

Friday schedule:

Game of the Week: Reed City at Montague

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Muskegon

Battle Creek Harper Creek at Richland Gull Lake

Cassopolis at Bangor

Centreville at White Pigeon

Charlotte at Ionia

Climax-Scott at Michigan Center

Fremont at Evart

Grant at Shelby

Holland Christian at South Christian

Jackson Lumen Christi at West Catholic

Kelloggsville at Whitehall

Lawton at Watervliet

Ludington at Hart

Lowell at Warren De La Salle

Muskegon Heights at Harbor Springs

Niles at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

North Muskegon at Hesperia

Parchment at Quincy

Pewamo-Westphalia at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

St. Joseph at Kalamazoo Central

White Cloud at Martin

Wyoming Lee at New Buffalo

Zeeland East at Saginaw Swan Valley

Saturday Schedule

Mona Shores vs. Canton (at Michigan Stadium - Battle at the Big House)

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at East Kentwood

North Farmington at Greenville

Ravenna at Kent City

Spring Lake at NorthPointe Christian

Be sure to tune in at 11:15 p.m. Friday for a glimpse at the highlights you won't want to miss on West Michigan's longest-running high school football highlight show, 13 On Your Sidelines.

