13 On Your Sidelines: Week 1 Thursday schedule

13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Forest Hills Central vs. Byron Center (Photo: Matt Gard)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and it's a great day for football. 13 On Your Sidelines is back and WZZM 13's Sidelines crew is ready to criss-cross the area in search of the best high school football games.

Week one features two area teams playing in the Battle at the Big House, played at Michigan Stadium from Thursday through Saturday, August 24-26. That event is in its second year. There are many other must-see matchups as well. Below is a list of Thursday's games.

Game of the Week: Byron Center at Forest Hills Northern

Battle Creek Pennfield vs. Williamston

Big Rapids at Cadillac

Calvin Christian at Olivet

Carson City-Crystal at Saranac

Comstock Park at Northview

Constantine at Homer

Coopersville at Fruitport

DeWitt at Grand Rapids Christian

Dowagiac at Vicksburg

Edwardsburg at Allegan

Farmington Hills Harrison at East Grand Rapids

Fennville at Schoolcraft

Gobles at Coloma

Godwin Heights at Hamilton

Grand Rapids Union at Wayland Union

Grandville at Holt

Holland at Wyoming

Holton at Lake Michigan Catholic

Howell at Caledonia

Hudsonville at Grand Ledge

Jenison at at Forest Hills Central

Lakeshore at Battle Creek Central

Lakeview at Tri-County

Lakewood at Delton Kellogg

Laingsburg at Belding

Mason County Central at Houghton Lake

Mattawan at Portage Northern

Montabella at St. Louis

Morley Stanwood at Central Montcalm

Newaygo at Hopkins

Oakridge at Chippewa Hills

Ottawa Hills at Kenowa Hills

Otsego at Paw Paw

Ovid-Elsie at Portland

Petoskey at Forest Hills Eastern

Plainwell at Three Rivers

Portage Northern at Battle Creek Lakeview

Rockford vs. Saline (at Michigan Stadium)

Reeths-Puffer at Grand Haven

Saugatuck at Kalamazoo Hackett

Sparta at Orchard View

Sturgis at South Haven

Thornapple Kellogg at Hastings

Unity Christian at Allendale

Vestaburg at Comstock

West Ottawa at Lansing Everett

Zeeland West at Cedar Springs

Be sure to tune in at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, August 24 for a glimpse at the highlights you won't want to miss on West Michigan's longest-running high school football highlight show, 13 On Your Sidelines.

