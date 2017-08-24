13 On Your Sidelines: Week 1 Thursday schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and it's a great day for football. 13 On Your Sidelines is back and WZZM 13's Sidelines crew is ready to criss-cross the area in search of the best high school football games.
Week one features two area teams playing in the Battle at the Big House, played at Michigan Stadium from Thursday through Saturday, August 24-26. That event is in its second year. There are many other must-see matchups as well. Below is a list of Thursday's games.
- Game of the Week: Byron Center at Forest Hills Northern
- Battle Creek Pennfield vs. Williamston
- Big Rapids at Cadillac
- Calvin Christian at Olivet
- Carson City-Crystal at Saranac
- Comstock Park at Northview
- Constantine at Homer
- Coopersville at Fruitport
- DeWitt at Grand Rapids Christian
- Dowagiac at Vicksburg
- Edwardsburg at Allegan
- Farmington Hills Harrison at East Grand Rapids
- Fennville at Schoolcraft
- Gobles at Coloma
- Godwin Heights at Hamilton
- Grand Rapids Union at Wayland Union
- Grandville at Holt
- Holland at Wyoming
- Holton at Lake Michigan Catholic
- Howell at Caledonia
- Hudsonville at Grand Ledge
- Jenison at at Forest Hills Central
- Lakeshore at Battle Creek Central
- Lakeview at Tri-County
- Lakewood at Delton Kellogg
- Laingsburg at Belding
- Mason County Central at Houghton Lake
- Mattawan at Portage Northern
- Montabella at St. Louis
- Morley Stanwood at Central Montcalm
- Newaygo at Hopkins
- Oakridge at Chippewa Hills
- Ottawa Hills at Kenowa Hills
- Otsego at Paw Paw
- Ovid-Elsie at Portland
- Petoskey at Forest Hills Eastern
- Plainwell at Three Rivers
- Portage Northern at Battle Creek Lakeview
- Rockford vs. Saline (at Michigan Stadium)
- Reeths-Puffer at Grand Haven
- Saugatuck at Kalamazoo Hackett
- Sparta at Orchard View
- Sturgis at South Haven
- Thornapple Kellogg at Hastings
- Unity Christian at Allendale
- Vestaburg at Comstock
- West Ottawa at Lansing Everett
- Zeeland West at Cedar Springs
Be sure to tune in at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, August 24 for a glimpse at the highlights you won't want to miss on West Michigan's longest-running high school football highlight show, 13 On Your Sidelines.
