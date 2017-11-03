13 On Your Sidelines: Week 11 schedule

It's the second week of the MHSAA Football Playoffs. District titles are being handed out across the state, and in 8-man play it is regional finals time.
This week's Game of the Week features the Forest Hills Central, the OK White champion hosting the OK Black runner ups in Mona Shores.
Here is a list of this weekend's games according to the MHSAA. All games start are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Division 1
Rockford at Holland West Ottawa
Clarkston at Davison Saturday 7 p.m.
Detroit Catholic Central at White Lake Lakeland
Canton at Belleville
Macomb Dakota at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Detroit Cass Tech at Dearborn Fordson
West Bloomfield at Waterford Mott
Rochester Adams at Utica Eisenhower
Division 2
Traverse City Central at Traverse City West
Muskegon Mona Shores at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Flushing at Fenton
Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Wyandotte Roosevelt
Detroit East English at Detroit Martin Luther King Friday 5 p.m.
Birmingham Brother Rice at Oak Park Friday 6 p.m.
Warren DeLaSalle at Port Huron Northern
Division 3
Zeeland West at Muskegon at Grand Haven
Cedar Springs at DeWitt
Stevensville Lakeshore at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Haslett at East Lansing
Redford Thurston at Dearborn Divine Child
Riverview at Gibraltar Carlson
Ortonville-Brandon at Linden
Farmington Hills Harrison at Warren Woods Tower
Division 4
Alma at Escanaba
Williamston at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Comstock Park at Belding
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Wyoming Kelloggsville
Three Rivers at Edwardsburg
Lansing Sexton at Plainwell
River Rouge at Chelsea
Detroit Mumford at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Saturday 2 p.m.
Division 5
Menominee at Kingsford Friday 6:30 p.m.
Clare at Reed City
Grant at Oakridge
Carrollton at Saginaw Swan Valley
Kalamazoo Hackett at Grand Rapids West Catholic
Lansing Catholic at Portland
Marine City at Frankenmuth
Ida at Algonac Saturday 1 p.m.
Division 6
Maple City Glen Lake at Traverse City St Francis Saturday 1 p.m.
Houghton Lake at Millington
Kent City at Montague
Laingsburg vs Ithaca at Alma College
Delton Kellogg at Watervliet
Michigan Center at Jackson Lumen Christi
Blissfield at Brooklyn Columbia Central
Detroit Central vs Warren Michigan Collegiate at Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Division 7
Ishpeming Westwood at Lake City Saturday 1 p.m.
St Louis at Breckenridge
Pewamo-Westphalia at New Lothrop
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker at Cass City
Vermontville Maple Valley at Saugatuck
Reading at Cassopolis
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central at Hudson
Riverview Gabriel Richard at Madison Heights Madison
Division 8
Norway at Iron River West Iron County Friday 6 p.m.
Frankfort at Gaylord St Mary Saturday 3 p.m.
Hillman at Lincoln Alcona
Harbor Beach at Saginaw Nouvel
Muskegon Catholic Central at Mendon Saturday 1 p.m.
Climax-Scotts at Pittsford
Petersburg-Summerfield at Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian at Clarkston Everest Collegiate
8-Player
Division 1
Cedarville at Stephenson Friday 6 p.m.
Suttons Bay at Central Lake
Lawrence at Bellevue
Morrice at Deckerville
Division 2
Engadine at Crystal Falls Forest Park Friday 6 p.m.
Onekama at Pickford Saturday 2:00 PM
Bay City All Saints at Kinde-North Huron
Flint International Academy at Portland St Patrick Saturday 2 p.m.
