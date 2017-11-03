13 On Your Sidelines: Week 11 schedule

The Michigan High School Athletic Association, file photo.

It's the second week of the MHSAA Football Playoffs. District titles are being handed out across the state, and in 8-man play it is regional finals time.

This week's Game of the Week features the Forest Hills Central, the OK White champion hosting the OK Black runner ups in Mona Shores.

Here is a list of this weekend's games according to the MHSAA. All games start are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Division 1



Rockford at Holland West Ottawa

Clarkston at Davison Saturday 7 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Central at White Lake Lakeland

Canton at Belleville

Macomb Dakota at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Detroit Cass Tech at Dearborn Fordson

West Bloomfield at Waterford Mott

Rochester Adams at Utica Eisenhower

Division 2

Traverse City Central at Traverse City West

Muskegon Mona Shores at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Flushing at Fenton

Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Wyandotte Roosevelt

Detroit East English at Detroit Martin Luther King Friday 5 p.m.

Birmingham Brother Rice at Oak Park Friday 6 p.m.

Warren DeLaSalle at Port Huron Northern

Division 3

Zeeland West at Muskegon at Grand Haven

Cedar Springs at DeWitt

Stevensville Lakeshore at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Haslett at East Lansing

Redford Thurston at Dearborn Divine Child

Riverview at Gibraltar Carlson

Ortonville-Brandon at Linden

Farmington Hills Harrison at Warren Woods Tower

Division 4



Alma at Escanaba

Williamston at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Comstock Park at Belding

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Wyoming Kelloggsville

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg

Lansing Sexton at Plainwell

River Rouge at Chelsea

Detroit Mumford at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Saturday 2 p.m.



Division 5



Menominee at Kingsford Friday 6:30 p.m.

Clare at Reed City

Grant at Oakridge

Carrollton at Saginaw Swan Valley

Kalamazoo Hackett at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Lansing Catholic at Portland

Marine City at Frankenmuth

Ida at Algonac Saturday 1 p.m.



Division 6



Maple City Glen Lake at Traverse City St Francis Saturday 1 p.m.

Houghton Lake at Millington

Kent City at Montague

Laingsburg vs Ithaca at Alma College

Delton Kellogg at Watervliet

Michigan Center at Jackson Lumen Christi

Blissfield at Brooklyn Columbia Central

Detroit Central vs Warren Michigan Collegiate at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Division 7



Ishpeming Westwood at Lake City Saturday 1 p.m.

St Louis at Breckenridge

Pewamo-Westphalia at New Lothrop

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker at Cass City

Vermontville Maple Valley at Saugatuck

Reading at Cassopolis

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central at Hudson

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Madison Heights Madison

Division 8

Norway at Iron River West Iron County Friday 6 p.m.

Frankfort at Gaylord St Mary Saturday 3 p.m.

Hillman at Lincoln Alcona

Harbor Beach at Saginaw Nouvel

Muskegon Catholic Central at Mendon Saturday 1 p.m.

Climax-Scotts at Pittsford

Petersburg-Summerfield at Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian at Clarkston Everest Collegiate

8-Player

Division 1

Cedarville at Stephenson Friday 6 p.m.

Suttons Bay at Central Lake

Lawrence at Bellevue

Morrice at Deckerville

Division 2

Engadine at Crystal Falls Forest Park Friday 6 p.m.

Onekama at Pickford Saturday 2:00 PM

Bay City All Saints at Kinde-North Huron

Flint International Academy at Portland St Patrick Saturday 2 p.m.

