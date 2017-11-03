WZZM
13 On Your Sidelines: Week 11 schedule

A preview of the Game of the Week: Mona Shores vs. FHC.

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 6:37 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

It's the second week of the MHSAA Football Playoffs. District titles are being handed out across the state, and in 8-man play it is regional finals time.

This week's Game of the Week features the Forest Hills Central, the OK White champion hosting the OK Black runner ups in Mona Shores.

Here is a list of this weekend's games according to the MHSAA. All games start are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Division 1

Rockford at Holland West Ottawa
Clarkston at Davison Saturday 7 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Central at White Lake Lakeland
Canton at Belleville

Macomb Dakota at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Detroit Cass Tech at Dearborn Fordson

West Bloomfield at Waterford Mott 
Rochester Adams at Utica Eisenhower

Division 2

Traverse City Central at Traverse City West
Muskegon Mona Shores at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Flushing at Fenton
Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Wyandotte Roosevelt 
Detroit East English at Detroit Martin Luther King Friday 5 p.m.

Birmingham Brother Rice at Oak Park Friday 6 p.m.
Warren DeLaSalle at Port Huron Northern 

 

Division 3
Zeeland West at Muskegon at Grand Haven
Cedar Springs at DeWitt

Stevensville Lakeshore at Battle Creek Harper Creek 
Haslett at East Lansing 

Redford Thurston at Dearborn Divine Child 
Riverview at Gibraltar Carlson 

Ortonville-Brandon at Linden 
Farmington Hills Harrison at Warren Woods Tower

 

Division 4

Alma at Escanaba
Williamston at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Comstock Park at Belding
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Wyoming Kelloggsville

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg 
Lansing Sexton at Plainwell

River Rouge at Chelsea
Detroit Mumford at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Saturday 2 p.m.
 

Division 5

Menominee at Kingsford Friday 6:30 p.m.
Clare at Reed City 

Grant at Oakridge 
Carrollton at Saginaw Swan Valley

Kalamazoo Hackett at Grand Rapids West Catholic
Lansing Catholic at Portland

Marine City at Frankenmuth
Ida at Algonac Saturday 1 p.m.
 

Division 6

Maple City Glen Lake at Traverse City St Francis Saturday 1 p.m.
Houghton Lake at Millington

Kent City at Montague
Laingsburg vs Ithaca at Alma College

Delton Kellogg at Watervliet
Michigan Center  at Jackson Lumen Christi

Blissfield at Brooklyn Columbia Central
Detroit Central vs Warren Michigan Collegiate at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

 

Division 7

Ishpeming Westwood at Lake City Saturday 1 p.m.
St Louis at Breckenridge

Pewamo-Westphalia at New Lothrop
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker at Cass City 

Vermontville Maple Valley at Saugatuck 
Reading at Cassopolis

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central at Hudson
Riverview Gabriel Richard at Madison Heights Madison 

 

Division 8
Norway at Iron River West Iron County Friday 6 p.m.
Frankfort at Gaylord St Mary Saturday 3 p.m.

Hillman at Lincoln Alcona
Harbor Beach at Saginaw Nouvel

Muskegon Catholic Central at Mendon Saturday 1 p.m.
Climax-Scotts at Pittsford

Petersburg-Summerfield at Ottawa Lake Whiteford 
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian at Clarkston Everest Collegiate

 

8-Player

Division 1

Cedarville at Stephenson Friday 6 p.m.
Suttons Bay at Central Lake 
Lawrence at Bellevue
Morrice at Deckerville

 

Division 2

Engadine at Crystal Falls Forest Park Friday 6 p.m.
Onekama at Pickford Saturday 2:00 PM
Bay City All Saints at Kinde-North Huron
Flint International Academy at Portland St Patrick Saturday 2 p.m.

