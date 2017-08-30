13 On Your Sidelines: Week 2 schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - The high school football season and 13 On Your Sidelines continues this weekend. Week 2 starts on Thursday night and wraps up on Saturday.
Thursday's Game of the Week features Grand Rapids Christian visiting Caledonia. The Eagles opened the year with a 38-30 win over DeWitt while Caledonia beat Howell 21-11.
Here is a list of games featuring West Michigan teams this weekend according to the MHSAA. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017
Allegan host Vicksburg
Allendale host Grandville Calvin Christian
Athens host Three Oaks River Valley
Battle Creek Pennfield host Parma Western
Berrien Springs host Schoolcraft
Bronson host Union City
Caledonia host Grand Rapids Christian
Cedar Springs host Battle Creek Lakeview
Centreville host Bloomingdale
Climax-Scotts host Sand Creek
Colon host Vermontville Maple Valley
Comstock Park host Wyoming
Concord host Homer
Coopersville host Hamilton
Decatur host Cassopolis
Dowagiac host Three Rivers
East Grand Rapids host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
Edwardsburg host Otsego
Fennville host Constantine
Fremont host Remus Chippewa Hills
Galesburg-Augusta host New Buffalo
Gobles host Kalamazoo Hackett
Grand Rapids Catholic Central host Detroit Loyola
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills host Holland
Grand Rapids West Catholic host Muskegon Heights Academy
Grandville host Warren DeLaSalle
Grant host Big Rapids
Hartford host Bangor
Hastings host Jackson Lumen Christi
Hesperia host Wyoming Godwin Heights
Hillsdale host Ionia
Holland Christian host Ada Forest Hills Eastern
Holland West Ottawa host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Holton host Martin
Howard City Tri-County host Stanton Central Montcalm
Hudsonville host Holt
Hudsonville Unity Christian host Gaylord
Jackson Northwest host Battle Creek Harper Creek
Jenison host Grand Rapids Northview
Kalamazoo Central host Stevensville Lakeshore
Kent City host Comstock
Lake Odessa Lakewood host Belding
Lansing Sexton host Portland
Lawton host Delton Kellogg
Manistee host Hopkins
Marcellus host White Pigeon
Marshall host Coldwater
Mendon host Eau Claire
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg host Byron Center
Morley Stanwood host Leroy Pine River
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart host Carson City-Crystal
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer host Muskegon Orchard View
Niles host Mattawan
Niles Brandywine host Parchment
North Muskegon host Muskegon Oakridge
Plainwell host South Haven
Portage Central host Battle Creek Central
Ravenna host Hart
Richland Gull Lake host Portage Northern
Saranac host Fowler
Saugatuck host Coloma
Shelby host Montague
Sparta host Grand Rapids Union
Spring Lake host Fruitport
St Joseph host Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic host Bridgman
Stockbridge host Ludington
Sturgis host Paw Paw
Traverse City West host Grand Haven
Vestaburg host Blanchard Montabella
Wayland Union host Adrian
Whitehall host Mason County Central
Wyoming Kelloggsville host Lakeview
Wyoming Lee host White Cloud
Friday, Sept. 1, 2017
Benton Harbor host Grand Rapids South Christian
Buchanan host Watervliet
Ecorse host Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at 4 p.m.
Frankfort host Muskegon Catholic Central
Greenville host Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills
Jackson host Zeeland East
Newaygo host Reed City
Orchard Lake St Mary's host East Kentwood at 6 p.m.
Rockford host Lowell
Zeeland West host Muskegon Mona Shores
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017
Muskegon host Lincolnshire Stevenson
8-Player
Thursday August 31, 2017
Battle Creek St Philip host North Adams-Jerome
Big Rapids Crossroads Academy host Marion
Brethren host Manistee Catholic Central
Camden-Frontier host St Joseph Michigan Lutheran
Deckerville host Lawrence
Portland St Patrick host Burr Oak
Suttons Bay host Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 6:30 p.m.
Friday September 1, 2017
Bear Lake host Baldwin
