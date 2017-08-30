13 On Your Sidelines: Week 2 schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - The high school football season and 13 On Your Sidelines continues this weekend. Week 2 starts on Thursday night and wraps up on Saturday.

Thursday's Game of the Week features Grand Rapids Christian visiting Caledonia. The Eagles opened the year with a 38-30 win over DeWitt while Caledonia beat Howell 21-11.

Here is a list of games featuring West Michigan teams this weekend according to the MHSAA. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017

Allegan host Vicksburg

Allendale host Grandville Calvin Christian

Athens host Three Oaks River Valley

Battle Creek Pennfield host Parma Western

Berrien Springs host Schoolcraft

Bronson host Union City

Caledonia host Grand Rapids Christian

Cedar Springs host Battle Creek Lakeview

Centreville host Bloomingdale

Climax-Scotts host Sand Creek

Colon host Vermontville Maple Valley

Comstock Park host Wyoming

Concord host Homer

Coopersville host Hamilton

Decatur host Cassopolis

Dowagiac host Three Rivers

East Grand Rapids host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

Edwardsburg host Otsego

Fennville host Constantine

Fremont host Remus Chippewa Hills

Galesburg-Augusta host New Buffalo

Gobles host Kalamazoo Hackett

Grand Rapids Catholic Central host Detroit Loyola

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills host Holland

Grand Rapids West Catholic host Muskegon Heights Academy

Grandville host Warren DeLaSalle

Grant host Big Rapids

Hartford host Bangor

Hastings host Jackson Lumen Christi

Hesperia host Wyoming Godwin Heights

Hillsdale host Ionia

Holland Christian host Ada Forest Hills Eastern

Holland West Ottawa host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Holton host Martin

Howard City Tri-County host Stanton Central Montcalm

Hudsonville host Holt

Hudsonville Unity Christian host Gaylord

Jackson Northwest host Battle Creek Harper Creek

Jenison host Grand Rapids Northview

Kalamazoo Central host Stevensville Lakeshore

Kent City host Comstock

Lake Odessa Lakewood host Belding

Lansing Sexton host Portland

Lawton host Delton Kellogg

Manistee host Hopkins

Marcellus host White Pigeon

Marshall host Coldwater

Mendon host Eau Claire

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg host Byron Center

Morley Stanwood host Leroy Pine River

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart host Carson City-Crystal

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer host Muskegon Orchard View

Niles host Mattawan

Niles Brandywine host Parchment

North Muskegon host Muskegon Oakridge

Plainwell host South Haven

Portage Central host Battle Creek Central

Ravenna host Hart

Richland Gull Lake host Portage Northern

Saranac host Fowler

Saugatuck host Coloma

Shelby host Montague

Sparta host Grand Rapids Union

Spring Lake host Fruitport

St Joseph host Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic host Bridgman

Stockbridge host Ludington

Sturgis host Paw Paw

Traverse City West host Grand Haven

Vestaburg host Blanchard Montabella

Wayland Union host Adrian

Whitehall host Mason County Central

Wyoming Kelloggsville host Lakeview

Wyoming Lee host White Cloud

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017

Benton Harbor host Grand Rapids South Christian

Buchanan host Watervliet

Ecorse host Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at 4 p.m.

Frankfort host Muskegon Catholic Central

Greenville host Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills

Jackson host Zeeland East

Newaygo host Reed City

Orchard Lake St Mary's host East Kentwood at 6 p.m.

Rockford host Lowell

Zeeland West host Muskegon Mona Shores

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017

Muskegon host Lincolnshire Stevenson

8-Player

Thursday August 31, 2017

Battle Creek St Philip host North Adams-Jerome

Big Rapids Crossroads Academy host Marion

Brethren host Manistee Catholic Central

Camden-Frontier host St Joseph Michigan Lutheran

Deckerville host Lawrence

Portland St Patrick host Burr Oak

Suttons Bay host Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 6:30 p.m.

Friday September 1, 2017

Bear Lake host Baldwin

