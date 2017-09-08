13 On Your Sidelines: Week 3 schedule

Two weeks are in the books. That means conference games are starting for a lot of schools, and no more of those pesky Thursday games. From here on out, it's all about Friday night lights, baby!
Okay, so maybe there will be a Saturday game here and there. But we digress. This week 13 On Your Sidelines has another amazing lineup, and we can't wait to bring you the highlights starting Friday, Sept. 8 at 11:15 p.m.
Friday games:
-GAME OF THE WEEK: East Grand Rapids at Lowell
-Allendale at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-Athens at Colon
-Battle Creek Harper Creek at Jackson Lumen Christi
-Battle Creek Lakeview at Battle Creek Central
-Battle Creek Pennfield at Coldwater
-Buchanan at Kelloggsville
-Caledonia at West Ottawa
-Calvin Christian at Godwin Heights
-Carson City-Crystal at Montabella
-Cassopolis at White Pigeon
-Centreville at Marcellus
-Comstock at Niles Brandywine
-Coopersville at Comstock Park
-Decatur at Bangor
-Detroit University Prep Science & Math at Martin
-Dowagiac at Allegan
-Edwardsburg at Paw Paw
-East Kentwood at Hudsonville
-Evart at Leroy Pine River
-Fennville at Coloma
-Fowlerville at Ionia
-Fremont at Reed City
-Fruitport at Muskegon
-Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft
-Gobles at Constantine
-Grandville at Grand Haven
-Grant at Central Montcalm
-Greenville at Cedar Springs
-Gull Lake at Mattawan
-Hamilton at Zeeland East
-Holland at Unity Christian
-Holland Christian at Byron Center
-Hopkins at Belding
-Jackson Northwest at Hastings
-Jenison at Kenowa Hills
-Kalamazoo Central at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
-Kent City at Holton
-Lakeview at White Cloud
-Lawton at Kalamazoo Hackett
-Ludington at Manistee
-Montague at Mason County Central
-Morley Stanwood at Hesperia
-Newaygo at Chippewa Hills
-Northview at Forest Hills Northern
-Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic Central
-Ottawa Hills at Forest Hills Central
-Parchment at New Buffalo
-Perry at Lakewood
-Plainwell at Vicksburg
-Portage Central at Stevensville Lakeshore
-Ravenna at North Muskegon
-Reeths Puffer at Grand Rapids Union
-Rockford at Mona Shores (13 SUNRISE SIDELINES)
-Saranac at Pewamo-Westphalia
-Saugatuck at Delton Kellogg
-Shelby at Oakridge
-South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern
-South Haven at Otsego
-Spring Lake at Sparta
-St. Joseph at Portage Northern
-Three Rivers at Sturgis
-Thornapple Kellogg at Wayland Union
-Tri-County at Big Rapids
-Vestaburg at Coleman
-Whitehall at Hart
-Wyoming at Grand Rapids Christian
-Wyoming Lee at NorthPointe Christian
Saturday Games:
-Climax-Scotts at Grosse Point Woods University Liggett
-Detroit Community at Muskegon Heights
-West Catholic at Zeeland West
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs