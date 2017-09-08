13 On Your Sidelines: Week 3 schedule

West Catholic huddles up before losing to Jackson Lumen Christi, 27-24 on August, 25. (Photo: Matt Gard)

Two weeks are in the books. That means conference games are starting for a lot of schools, and no more of those pesky Thursday games. From here on out, it's all about Friday night lights, baby!

Okay, so maybe there will be a Saturday game here and there. But we digress. This week 13 On Your Sidelines has another amazing lineup, and we can't wait to bring you the highlights starting Friday, Sept. 8 at 11:15 p.m.

Friday games:

-GAME OF THE WEEK: East Grand Rapids at Lowell

-Allendale at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

-Athens at Colon

-Battle Creek Harper Creek at Jackson Lumen Christi

-Battle Creek Lakeview at Battle Creek Central

-Battle Creek Pennfield at Coldwater

-Buchanan at Kelloggsville

-Caledonia at West Ottawa

-Calvin Christian at Godwin Heights

-Carson City-Crystal at Montabella

-Cassopolis at White Pigeon

-Centreville at Marcellus

-Comstock at Niles Brandywine

-Coopersville at Comstock Park

-Decatur at Bangor

-Detroit University Prep Science & Math at Martin

-Dowagiac at Allegan

-Edwardsburg at Paw Paw

-East Kentwood at Hudsonville

-Evart at Leroy Pine River

-Fennville at Coloma

-Fowlerville at Ionia

-Fremont at Reed City

-Fruitport at Muskegon

-Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft

-Gobles at Constantine

-Grandville at Grand Haven

-Grant at Central Montcalm

-Greenville at Cedar Springs

-Gull Lake at Mattawan

-Hamilton at Zeeland East

-Holland at Unity Christian

-Holland Christian at Byron Center

-Hopkins at Belding

-Jackson Northwest at Hastings

-Jenison at Kenowa Hills

-Kalamazoo Central at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

-Kent City at Holton

-Lakeview at White Cloud

-Lawton at Kalamazoo Hackett

-Ludington at Manistee

-Montague at Mason County Central

-Morley Stanwood at Hesperia

-Newaygo at Chippewa Hills

-Northview at Forest Hills Northern

-Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic Central

-Ottawa Hills at Forest Hills Central

-Parchment at New Buffalo

-Perry at Lakewood

-Plainwell at Vicksburg

-Portage Central at Stevensville Lakeshore

-Ravenna at North Muskegon

-Reeths Puffer at Grand Rapids Union

-Rockford at Mona Shores (13 SUNRISE SIDELINES)

-Saranac at Pewamo-Westphalia

-Saugatuck at Delton Kellogg

-Shelby at Oakridge

-South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern

-South Haven at Otsego

-Spring Lake at Sparta

-St. Joseph at Portage Northern

-Three Rivers at Sturgis

-Thornapple Kellogg at Wayland Union

-Tri-County at Big Rapids

-Vestaburg at Coleman

-Whitehall at Hart

-Wyoming at Grand Rapids Christian

-Wyoming Lee at NorthPointe Christian



Saturday Games:

-Climax-Scotts at Grosse Point Woods University Liggett

-Detroit Community at Muskegon Heights

-West Catholic at Zeeland West

© 2017 WZZM-TV