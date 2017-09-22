Montague vs. Whitehall, the Battle for the Bell (Photo: Matt Gard)

Can you believe it? By the end of Friday, Sept 22, we'll be more than halfway through the high school football regular season.

It's been a great year for highlights so far. But there are many more in store, including in northern Muskegon County where the Battle of the Bell pits two old rivals against each other.

FRIDAY GAMES:

Game of the Week:

Montague 46 Whitehall 44

Sturgis 43 Allegan 20

Sparta 34 Allendale 31

Athens at Climax-Scotts

Battle Creek Pennfield at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Belding at Wyoming Lee

Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Berrien Springs at Comstock

Bloomingdale at Marcellus

Bronson at Concord

Parchment 8 Buchanan 7

Zeeland West 22 Byron Center 14

Cadillac at Godwin Heights

Calvin Christian at Kelloggsville

Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Christian: DELAYED until 7:30 p.m.

Coldwater 35 Jackson Northwest 7

Constantine at Coloma

Coopersville at West Catholic

Delton Kellogg at Schoolcraft

Dowagiac at Plainwell

Edwardsburg 76 South Haven 6

Fennville at Martin

Forest Hills Eastern at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

Forest Hills Northern at Ottawa Hills

Fremont at Central Montcalm: DELAYED until 7:30 p.m.

Fruitport at Grand Rapids Union: DELAYED until Saturday Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

Pewamo-Westphalia 48 Fulton 7

Grand Haven at Rockford: DELAYED until 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Spring Lake

Grandville at East Kentwood

Grant at Chippewa Hills

Greenville at Lowell

Hartford 39 Decatur 38

Hastings at Parma Western

Holland 52 Hamilton 19

Holton at Morley Stanwood

NorthPointe Christian 42 Hopkins 28

Williamston 35 Ionia 34 OT

Jackson Lumen Christi at Marshall

Jenison at Mona Shores

Kalamazoo Central at Portage Northern

Kalamazoo United at Watervliet

Kenowa Hills at Caledonia

Lakeview at Kent City

Lakewood 55 Stockbridge 6

Lawton at Galesburg-Augusta

Orchard View 50 Manistee 28

Montabella 37 Merrill 18

Muskegon at Reeths-Puffer

Muskegon Catholic Central 55 Lake Michigan Catholic 13

Muskegon Heights at Ludington

Newaygo at Big Rapids

Battle Creek Central 26 Niles 7

North Muskegon at Mason County Central

Northview at Forest Hills Central

Pittsford at Colon

Portage Central at Battle Creek Lakeview

Portland at Lansing Catholic

Ravenna at Oakridge

Richland Gull Lake at Stevensville Lakeshore

Saugatuck 40 Gobles 6

Shelby at Hart

South Christian at Wayland Union

St. Joseph 42 Mattawan 7

Three Rivers 14 Paw Paw 0

Tri-County at Reed City

Unity Christian at Comstock Park

Vestaburg at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Vicksburg at Otsego

West Ottawa at Hudsonville

White Cloud at Hesperia

Mendon 42 White Pigeon 7

Wyoming at East Grand Rapids

Zeeland East at Holland Christian

8-man

© 2017 WZZM-TV