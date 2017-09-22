Can you believe it? By the end of Friday, Sept 22, we'll be more than halfway through the high school football regular season.
It's been a great year for highlights so far. But there are many more in store, including in northern Muskegon County where the Battle of the Bell pits two old rivals against each other.
FRIDAY GAMES:
Game of the Week:
Montague 46 Whitehall 44
Sturgis 43 Allegan 20
Sparta 34 Allendale 31
Athens at Climax-Scotts
Battle Creek Pennfield at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Belding at Wyoming Lee
Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Berrien Springs at Comstock
Bloomingdale at Marcellus
Bronson at Concord
Parchment 8 Buchanan 7
Zeeland West 22 Byron Center 14
Cadillac at Godwin Heights
Calvin Christian at Kelloggsville
Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Christian: DELAYED until 7:30 p.m.
Coldwater 35 Jackson Northwest 7
Constantine at Coloma
Coopersville at West Catholic
Delton Kellogg at Schoolcraft
Dowagiac at Plainwell
Edwardsburg 76 South Haven 6
Fennville at Martin
Forest Hills Eastern at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
Forest Hills Northern at Ottawa Hills
Fremont at Central Montcalm: DELAYED until 7:30 p.m.
Fruitport at Grand Rapids Union: DELAYED until Saturday Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
Pewamo-Westphalia 48 Fulton 7
Grand Haven at Rockford: DELAYED until 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Spring Lake
Grandville at East Kentwood
Grant at Chippewa Hills
Greenville at Lowell
Hartford 39 Decatur 38
Hastings at Parma Western
Holland 52 Hamilton 19
Holton at Morley Stanwood
NorthPointe Christian 42 Hopkins 28
Williamston 35 Ionia 34 OT
Jackson Lumen Christi at Marshall
Jenison at Mona Shores
Kalamazoo Central at Portage Northern
Kalamazoo United at Watervliet
Kenowa Hills at Caledonia
Lakeview at Kent City
Lakewood 55 Stockbridge 6
Lawton at Galesburg-Augusta
Orchard View 50 Manistee 28
Montabella 37 Merrill 18
Muskegon at Reeths-Puffer
Muskegon Catholic Central 55 Lake Michigan Catholic 13
Muskegon Heights at Ludington
Newaygo at Big Rapids
Battle Creek Central 26 Niles 7
North Muskegon at Mason County Central
Northview at Forest Hills Central
Pittsford at Colon
Portage Central at Battle Creek Lakeview
Portland at Lansing Catholic
Ravenna at Oakridge
Richland Gull Lake at Stevensville Lakeshore
Saugatuck 40 Gobles 6
Shelby at Hart
South Christian at Wayland Union
St. Joseph 42 Mattawan 7
Three Rivers 14 Paw Paw 0
Tri-County at Reed City
Unity Christian at Comstock Park
Vestaburg at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
Vicksburg at Otsego
West Ottawa at Hudsonville
White Cloud at Hesperia
Mendon 42 White Pigeon 7
Wyoming at East Grand Rapids
Zeeland East at Holland Christian
8-man
