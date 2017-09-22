13 On Your Sidelines: Week 5 schedule

Montague vs. Whitehall, the Battle for the Bell (Photo: Matt Gard)

Can you believe it? By the end of Friday, Sept 22, we'll be more than halfway through the high school football regular season.

It's been a great year for highlights so far. But there are many more in store, including in northern Muskegon County where the Battle of the Bell pits two old rivals against each other.

FRIDAY GAMES:

Game of the Week: Montague at Whitehall

Allegan at Sturgis

Allendale at Sparta

Athens at Climax-Scotts

Battle Creek Pennfield at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Belding at Wyoming Lee

Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Berrien Springs at Comstock

Bloomingdale at Marcellus

Bronson at Concord

Buchanan at Parchment

Byron Center at Zeeland West

Cadillac at Godwin Heights

Calvin Christian at Kelloggsville

Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Christian

Coldwater at Jackson Northwest

Constantine at Coloma

Coopersville at West Catholic

Delton Kellogg at Schoolcraft

Dowagiac at Plainwell

Edwardsburg at South Haven

Fennville at Martin

Forest Hills Eastern at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

Forest Hills Northern at Ottawa Hills

Fremont at Central Montcalm

Fruitport at Grand Rapids Union

Fulton at Pewamo-Westphalia

Grand Haven at Rockford

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Spring Lake

Grandville at East Kentwood

Grant at Chippewa Hills

Greenville at Lowell

Hartford at Decatur

Hastings at Parma Western

Holland at Hamilton

Holton at Morley Stanwood

Hopkins at NorthPointe Christian

Ionia at Williamston

Jackson Lumen Christi at Marshall

Jenison at Mona Shores

Kalamazoo Central at Portage Northern

Kalamazoo United at Watervliet

Kenowa Hills at Caledonia

Lakeview at Kent City

Lakewood at Stockbridge

Lawton at Galesburg-Augusta

Manistee at Orchard View

Montabella at Merrill

Muskegon at Reeths-Puffer

Muskegon Catholic Central at Lake Michigan Catholic

Muskegon Heights at Ludington

Newaygo at Big Rapids

Niles at Battle Creek Central

North Muskegon at Mason County Central

Northview at Forest Hills Central

Pittsford at Colon

Portage Central at Battle Creek Lakeview

Portland at Lansing Catholic

Ravenna at Oakridge

Richland Gull Lake at Stevensville Lakeshore

Saugatuck at Gobles

Shelby at Hart

South Christian at Wayland Union

St. Joseph at Mattawan

Three Rivers at Paw Paw

Tri-County at Reed City

Unity Christian at Comstock Park

Vestaburg at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Vicksburg at Otsego

West Ottawa at Hudsonville

White Cloud at Hesperia

White Pigeon at Mendon

Wyoming at East Grand Rapids

Zeeland East at Holland Christian



