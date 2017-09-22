13 On Your Sidelines: Week 5 schedule

Can you believe it? By the end of Friday, Sept 22, we'll be more than halfway through the high school football regular season.
It's been a great year for highlights so far. But there are many more in store, including in northern Muskegon County where the Battle of the Bell pits two old rivals against each other.
FRIDAY GAMES:
Game of the Week: Montague at Whitehall
Allegan at Sturgis
Allendale at Sparta
Athens at Climax-Scotts
Battle Creek Pennfield at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Belding at Wyoming Lee
Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Berrien Springs at Comstock
Bloomingdale at Marcellus
Bronson at Concord
Buchanan at Parchment
Byron Center at Zeeland West
Cadillac at Godwin Heights
Calvin Christian at Kelloggsville
Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Christian
Coldwater at Jackson Northwest
Constantine at Coloma
Coopersville at West Catholic
Delton Kellogg at Schoolcraft
Dowagiac at Plainwell
Edwardsburg at South Haven
Fennville at Martin
Forest Hills Eastern at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
Forest Hills Northern at Ottawa Hills
Fremont at Central Montcalm
Fruitport at Grand Rapids Union
Fulton at Pewamo-Westphalia
Grand Haven at Rockford
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Spring Lake
Grandville at East Kentwood
Grant at Chippewa Hills
Greenville at Lowell
Hartford at Decatur
Hastings at Parma Western
Holland at Hamilton
Holton at Morley Stanwood
Hopkins at NorthPointe Christian
Ionia at Williamston
Jackson Lumen Christi at Marshall
Jenison at Mona Shores
Kalamazoo Central at Portage Northern
Kalamazoo United at Watervliet
Kenowa Hills at Caledonia
Lakeview at Kent City
Lakewood at Stockbridge
Lawton at Galesburg-Augusta
Manistee at Orchard View
Montabella at Merrill
Muskegon at Reeths-Puffer
Muskegon Catholic Central at Lake Michigan Catholic
Muskegon Heights at Ludington
Newaygo at Big Rapids
Niles at Battle Creek Central
North Muskegon at Mason County Central
Northview at Forest Hills Central
Pittsford at Colon
Portage Central at Battle Creek Lakeview
Portland at Lansing Catholic
Ravenna at Oakridge
Richland Gull Lake at Stevensville Lakeshore
Saugatuck at Gobles
Shelby at Hart
South Christian at Wayland Union
St. Joseph at Mattawan
Three Rivers at Paw Paw
Tri-County at Reed City
Unity Christian at Comstock Park
Vestaburg at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
Vicksburg at Otsego
West Ottawa at Hudsonville
White Cloud at Hesperia
White Pigeon at Mendon
Wyoming at East Grand Rapids
Zeeland East at Holland Christian
