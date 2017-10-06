13 On Your Sidelines: Week 7 schedule

The high school football season is heading down the home stretch. There are three weeks left in the season and conference titles and playoff spots are starting to be decided.

This week 13 On Your Sidelines has another amazing lineup, and we can't wait to bring you the highlights starting Friday, October 6, at 11:15 p.m.

Friday

Grand Rapids Christian at Ada Forest Hills Eastern

Coopersville at Allendale

Marcellus at Bangor

Mattawan at Battle Creek Central

Coldwater at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Battle Creek Lakeview

Wyoming Godwin Heights at Belding

Detroit Country Day at Benton Harbor

Buchanan at Berrien Springs

Reed City at Big Rapids

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart at Blanchard Montabella

St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic at Bridgman

Hudsonville at Caledonia

Ashley at Coleman

Schoolcraft at Coloma

Parchment at Comstock

Watervliet at Constantine

Grand Haven at East Kentwood

Centreville at Eau Claire

Lake City at Evart

Lawton at Fennville

Grant at Fremont

Jenison at Fruitport

Saugatuck at Galesburg-Augusta

Comstock Park at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Lowell at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

Wyoming Kelloggsville at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Greenville at Grand Rapids Northview

Wyoming at Grand Rapids South Christian

Muskegon Mona Shores at Grand Rapids Union

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Grandville

Zeeland West at Hamilton

North Muskegon at Hart

Cassopolis at Hartford

Battle Creek Pennfield at Hastings

Byron Center at Holland

Rockford at Holland West Ottawa

Union City at Homer

Grandville Calvin Christian at Hopkins

Richland Gull Lake at Kalamazoo Central

Delton Kellogg at Kalamazoo Hackett

Hesperia at Kent City

Holton at Lakeview

Ionia at Lansing Catholic

Lake Odessa Lakewood at Leslie

Mancelona at Ludington

Leroy Pine River at Manton

Jackson Northwest at Marshall

Gobles at Martin

Decatur at Mendon

Muskegon Oakridge at Montague

White Cloud at Morley Stanwood

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills at Muskegon

Manistee at Muskegon Catholic Central

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

Howard City Tri-County at Newaygo

New Buffalo at Niles Brandywine

Dowagiac at Otsego

Allegan at Paw Paw

Athens at Pittsford

Portage Northern at Portage Central

Eaton Rapids at Portland

Mason County Central at Ravenna

Laingsburg at Saranac

Whitehall at Shelby

Vicksburg at South Haven

Grand Rapids West Catholic at Sparta

Holland Christian at Spring Lake

Niles at St Joseph

Remus Chippewa Hills at Stanton Central Montcalm

Birmingham Brother Rice at Stevensville Lakeshore

Olivet at Stockbridge

Plainwell at Sturgis

Wyoming Lee at Three Oaks River Valley

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers

Carson City-Crystal at Vestaburg

East Grand Rapids at Wayland Union

Bloomingdale at White Pigeon

Hudsonville Unity Christian at Zeeland East



Saturday

Mt Clemens at Climax-Scotts

Muskegon Orchard View at Muskegon Heights Academy





8 Man

Friday

Big Rapids Crossroads Academy at Baldwin

Camden-Frontier at Burr Oak

Portland St Patrick at Covert

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Fife Lake Forest Area

St Joseph Michigan Lutheran at Litchfield

Marion at Manistee Catholic Central

Lawrence at Mayville

Bellevue at Waldron

Saturday

Tekonsha at Battle Creek St Philip

