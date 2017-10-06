WZZM
13 On Your Sidelines: Week 7 schedule

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 8:57 AM. EDT October 06, 2017

The high school football season is heading down the home stretch. There are three weeks left in the season and conference titles and playoff spots are starting to be decided. 

This week 13 On Your Sidelines has another amazing lineup, and we can't wait to bring you the highlights starting Friday, October 6, at 11:15 p.m.

Friday

Grand Rapids Christian at Ada Forest Hills Eastern    
Coopersville at Allendale    
Marcellus at Bangor    
Mattawan at Battle Creek Central    
Coldwater at Battle Creek Harper Creek    
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Battle Creek Lakeview    
Wyoming Godwin Heights at Belding    
Detroit Country Day at Benton Harbor    
Buchanan at Berrien Springs    
Reed City at Big Rapids    
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart at Blanchard Montabella    
St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic at Bridgman    
Hudsonville at Caledonia    
Ashley at Coleman    
Schoolcraft at Coloma    
Parchment at Comstock    
Watervliet at Constantine    
Grand Haven at East Kentwood    
Centreville at Eau Claire    
Lake City at Evart    
Lawton at Fennville    
Grant at Fremont    
Jenison at Fruitport    
Saugatuck at Galesburg-Augusta    
Comstock Park at Grand Rapids Catholic Central    
Lowell at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central    
Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern    
Wyoming Kelloggsville at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian    
Greenville at Grand Rapids Northview    
Wyoming at Grand Rapids South Christian    
Muskegon Mona Shores at Grand Rapids Union    
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Grandville    
Zeeland West at Hamilton    
North Muskegon at Hart    
Cassopolis at Hartford    
Battle Creek Pennfield at Hastings    
Byron Center at Holland    
Rockford at Holland West Ottawa    
Union City at Homer    
Grandville Calvin Christian at Hopkins    
Richland Gull Lake at Kalamazoo Central    
Delton Kellogg at Kalamazoo Hackett    
Hesperia at Kent City    
Holton at Lakeview    
Ionia at Lansing Catholic    
Lake Odessa Lakewood at Leslie    
Mancelona at Ludington    
Leroy Pine River at Manton    
Jackson Northwest at Marshall    
Gobles at Martin    
Decatur at Mendon    
Muskegon Oakridge at Montague    
White Cloud at Morley Stanwood    
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills at Muskegon    
Manistee at Muskegon Catholic Central    
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer    
Howard City Tri-County at Newaygo    
New Buffalo at Niles Brandywine    
Dowagiac at Otsego    
Allegan at Paw Paw    
Athens at Pittsford    
Portage Northern at Portage Central    
Eaton Rapids at Portland    
Mason County Central at Ravenna    
Laingsburg at Saranac    
Whitehall at Shelby    
Vicksburg at South Haven    
Grand Rapids West Catholic at Sparta    
Holland Christian at Spring Lake    
Niles at St Joseph    
Remus Chippewa Hills at Stanton Central Montcalm    
Birmingham Brother Rice at Stevensville Lakeshore    
Olivet at Stockbridge    
Plainwell at Sturgis    
Wyoming Lee at Three Oaks River Valley    
Edwardsburg at Three Rivers    
Carson City-Crystal at Vestaburg    
East Grand Rapids at Wayland Union    
Bloomingdale at White Pigeon    
Hudsonville Unity Christian at Zeeland East 

 
Saturday       
Mt Clemens at Climax-Scotts    
Muskegon Orchard View at Muskegon Heights Academy    
       
       
8 Man  

Friday    
Big Rapids Crossroads Academy at Baldwin    
Camden-Frontier at Burr Oak    
Portland St Patrick at Covert    
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Fife Lake Forest Area    
St Joseph Michigan Lutheran at Litchfield    
Marion at Manistee Catholic Central    
Lawrence at Mayville    
Bellevue at Waldron    

Saturday       
Tekonsha at Battle Creek St Philip

© 2017 WZZM-TV


