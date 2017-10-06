13 On Your Sidelines: Week 7 schedule

The high school football season is heading down the home stretch. There are three weeks left in the season and conference titles and playoff spots are starting to be decided.
This week 13 On Your Sidelines has another amazing lineup, and we can't wait to bring you the highlights starting Friday, October 6, at 11:15 p.m.
Friday
Grand Rapids Christian at Ada Forest Hills Eastern
Coopersville at Allendale
Marcellus at Bangor
Mattawan at Battle Creek Central
Coldwater at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Battle Creek Lakeview
Wyoming Godwin Heights at Belding
Detroit Country Day at Benton Harbor
Buchanan at Berrien Springs
Reed City at Big Rapids
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart at Blanchard Montabella
St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic at Bridgman
Hudsonville at Caledonia
Ashley at Coleman
Schoolcraft at Coloma
Parchment at Comstock
Watervliet at Constantine
Grand Haven at East Kentwood
Centreville at Eau Claire
Lake City at Evart
Lawton at Fennville
Grant at Fremont
Jenison at Fruitport
Saugatuck at Galesburg-Augusta
Comstock Park at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Lowell at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
Wyoming Kelloggsville at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Greenville at Grand Rapids Northview
Wyoming at Grand Rapids South Christian
Muskegon Mona Shores at Grand Rapids Union
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Grandville
Zeeland West at Hamilton
North Muskegon at Hart
Cassopolis at Hartford
Battle Creek Pennfield at Hastings
Byron Center at Holland
Rockford at Holland West Ottawa
Union City at Homer
Grandville Calvin Christian at Hopkins
Richland Gull Lake at Kalamazoo Central
Delton Kellogg at Kalamazoo Hackett
Hesperia at Kent City
Holton at Lakeview
Ionia at Lansing Catholic
Lake Odessa Lakewood at Leslie
Mancelona at Ludington
Leroy Pine River at Manton
Jackson Northwest at Marshall
Gobles at Martin
Decatur at Mendon
Muskegon Oakridge at Montague
White Cloud at Morley Stanwood
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills at Muskegon
Manistee at Muskegon Catholic Central
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
Howard City Tri-County at Newaygo
New Buffalo at Niles Brandywine
Dowagiac at Otsego
Allegan at Paw Paw
Athens at Pittsford
Portage Northern at Portage Central
Eaton Rapids at Portland
Mason County Central at Ravenna
Laingsburg at Saranac
Whitehall at Shelby
Vicksburg at South Haven
Grand Rapids West Catholic at Sparta
Holland Christian at Spring Lake
Niles at St Joseph
Remus Chippewa Hills at Stanton Central Montcalm
Birmingham Brother Rice at Stevensville Lakeshore
Olivet at Stockbridge
Plainwell at Sturgis
Wyoming Lee at Three Oaks River Valley
Edwardsburg at Three Rivers
Carson City-Crystal at Vestaburg
East Grand Rapids at Wayland Union
Bloomingdale at White Pigeon
Hudsonville Unity Christian at Zeeland East
Saturday
Mt Clemens at Climax-Scotts
Muskegon Orchard View at Muskegon Heights Academy
8 Man
Friday
Big Rapids Crossroads Academy at Baldwin
Camden-Frontier at Burr Oak
Portland St Patrick at Covert
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Fife Lake Forest Area
St Joseph Michigan Lutheran at Litchfield
Marion at Manistee Catholic Central
Lawrence at Mayville
Bellevue at Waldron
Saturday
Tekonsha at Battle Creek St Philip
