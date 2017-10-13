13 On Your Sidelines: Week 8 schedule

There are only two more weeks of the season and, soon enough, conference titles and playoff spots will be decided.

This week 13 On Your Sidelines has another amazing lineup, and we can't wait to bring you the highlights starting Friday, October 13, at 11:15 p.m.

FRIDAY GAMES: All games start at 7 p.m. unless other wise noted.

Game of the Week: Muskegon at Mona Shores

West Ottawa at Jenison

Allegan at Three Rivers

Brethren at Baldwin

Battle Creek Central at St. Johns

Belding at Kelloggsville

Benton Harbor at Orchard View

Berrien Springs at Olivet

Big Rapids at Chippewa Hills

Bangor at Bloomingdale

Zeeland East at Byron Center

Grandville at Caledonia

Pine River at Calvin Christian

Forest Hills Central at Cedar Springs

Central Montcalm at Reed City

Pittsford Area at Climax-Scotts

Comstock at Bridgman

Sparta at Comstock Park

Coopersville at Holland

Crossroads Charter at Manistee Catholic Central

Coloma at Delton-Kellogg

Forest Hills Eastern at East Grand Rapids

East Kentwood at Rockford

Fennville at Gobles

Forest Hills Northern at Lowell

Tri-County at Fremont

Fruitport at Reeths-Puffer

Galesburg-Augusta at Martin

Northpointe Christian at Godwin Heights

Grand Haven at Hudsonville

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at West Catholic

Wayland Union at Grand Rapids Christian

Ottawa Hills at Northview

Newaygo at Grant

Greenville at Wyoming

Gull Lake at St. Joseph

Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine

Hamilton at Unity Christian

Harper Creek at Marshall

Hart at Oakridge

Hartford at Centreville

Hastings at Coldwater

Muskegon Catholic Central at Hesperia

Holland Christian at Zeeland West

Holton at Evert

Lee at Hopkins

McBain at Ionia

Spring Lake at Allendale

Portage Central at Kalamazoo Central

Union at Kenowa Hills

Kent City at Maple Valley

Lake Michigan Catholic at Colon

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Lakeshore

Battle Creek Lakeview at Niles

Lakeview at Ludington

Lakewood at Charlotte

Manistee at Cadillac

Shelby at Mason County

Mattawan at Portage Northern

Michigan Lutheran at North Adams-Jermone

Montabella at Ashley

Ravenna at Montague

Morley Stanwood at Beal City

Muskegon Heights at Oscoda Area

Whitehall at Northern Muskegon

Sturgis at Otsego

Millington at Parchment

Paw Paw at Plainwell

Lumen Christi at Pennfield

Norte Dame Prep at Portland

Potterville at Saranac

Lawton at Saugatuck

Watervliet at Schoolcraft

Thornapple Kellogg at South Christian

Dowagiac Union at South Haven

Marion at St. Patrick

Vicksburg at Edwardsburg

White Cloud at River Valley

Buchanan at Brandywine

Merrill at Carson City-Crystal

White Pigeon at Decatur

Eau Claire at Marcellus

Homer at Bronson

Morrice at Lawrence

Nouvel at New Buffalo

Tekonsha at Bellevue

Concord at Union City

Vestaburg at Breckenridge

Fowler at Pewamo-Westphalia

Mendon at Cassopolis

SATURDAY GAMES:

Grand Traverse at Tri-Unity Christian starting at 2 p.m.

Litchfield at St. Philip Catholic Central starting at 7 p.m.

Check back here throughout the weekend as we update the scores!

