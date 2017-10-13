13 On Your Sidelines: Week 8 schedule

There are only two more weeks of the season and, soon enough, conference titles and playoff spots will be decided.
FRIDAY GAMES: All games start at 7 p.m. unless other wise noted.
Game of the Week: Muskegon at Mona Shores
West Ottawa at Jenison
Allegan at Three Rivers
Brethren at Baldwin
Battle Creek Central at St. Johns
Belding at Kelloggsville
Benton Harbor at Orchard View
Berrien Springs at Olivet
Big Rapids at Chippewa Hills
Bangor at Bloomingdale
Zeeland East at Byron Center
Grandville at Caledonia
Pine River at Calvin Christian
Forest Hills Central at Cedar Springs
Central Montcalm at Reed City
Pittsford Area at Climax-Scotts
Comstock at Bridgman
Sparta at Comstock Park
Coopersville at Holland
Crossroads Charter at Manistee Catholic Central
Coloma at Delton-Kellogg
Forest Hills Eastern at East Grand Rapids
East Kentwood at Rockford
Fennville at Gobles
Forest Hills Northern at Lowell
Tri-County at Fremont
Fruitport at Reeths-Puffer
Galesburg-Augusta at Martin
Northpointe Christian at Godwin Heights
Grand Haven at Hudsonville
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at West Catholic
Wayland Union at Grand Rapids Christian
Ottawa Hills at Northview
Newaygo at Grant
Greenville at Wyoming
Gull Lake at St. Joseph
Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine
Hamilton at Unity Christian
Harper Creek at Marshall
Hart at Oakridge
Hartford at Centreville
Hastings at Coldwater
Muskegon Catholic Central at Hesperia
Holland Christian at Zeeland West
Holton at Evert
Lee at Hopkins
McBain at Ionia
Spring Lake at Allendale
Portage Central at Kalamazoo Central
Union at Kenowa Hills
Kent City at Maple Valley
Lake Michigan Catholic at Colon
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Lakeshore
Battle Creek Lakeview at Niles
Lakeview at Ludington
Lakewood at Charlotte
Manistee at Cadillac
Shelby at Mason County
Mattawan at Portage Northern
Michigan Lutheran at North Adams-Jermone
Montabella at Ashley
Ravenna at Montague
Morley Stanwood at Beal City
Muskegon Heights at Oscoda Area
Whitehall at Northern Muskegon
Sturgis at Otsego
Millington at Parchment
Paw Paw at Plainwell
Lumen Christi at Pennfield
Norte Dame Prep at Portland
Potterville at Saranac
Lawton at Saugatuck
Watervliet at Schoolcraft
Thornapple Kellogg at South Christian
Dowagiac Union at South Haven
Marion at St. Patrick
Vicksburg at Edwardsburg
White Cloud at River Valley
Buchanan at Brandywine
Merrill at Carson City-Crystal
White Pigeon at Decatur
Eau Claire at Marcellus
Homer at Bronson
Morrice at Lawrence
Nouvel at New Buffalo
Tekonsha at Bellevue
Concord at Union City
Vestaburg at Breckenridge
Fowler at Pewamo-Westphalia
Mendon at Cassopolis
SATURDAY GAMES:
Grand Traverse at Tri-Unity Christian starting at 2 p.m.
Litchfield at St. Philip Catholic Central starting at 7 p.m.
