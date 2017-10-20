13 On Your Sidelines: Week 9 schedule

It's week nine and the regular season is almost over, meaning for about half the teams in Michigan, this weekend will be the last hurrah for the 2017 season.
Needless to say, there's a lot of pressure for a lot of four-win teams and five-win teams to put up results this time around.
THURSDAY GAMES:
Bronson 52, Vandercook Lake 21
Coldwater 24, Traverse City West 9
Portland St. Patrick 51, Michigan School for the Deaf 14
FRIDAY GAMES:
Game of the Week: Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East
Allendale at West Catholic
Alma at Big Rapids
Battle Creek Central at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Battle Creek St. Phillip at Bellevue
Belding at Calvin Christian
Byron Center at Unity Christian
Caledonia at East Kentwood
Carson City-Crystal at Shepherd
Cedar Springs at Ottawa Hills
Central Montcalm at Lakeview
Centreville at Cassopolis
Chippewa Hills at Beal City
Climax-Scotts at Athens
Colon at River Valley
Comstock Park at Spring Lake
Constantine at Delton Kellogg
Covert at Tri-Unity Christian
Eau Claire at Decatur
Fennville at Saugatuck
Forest Hills Central at Wayland Union
Forest Hills Eastern at Wyoming
Forest Hills Northern at Greenville
Fulton at Vestaburg
Galesburg-August at Gobles
Godwin Heights at Lee
Grand Haven at Grand Rapids Union
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Coopersville
Grand Rapids Christian at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
Grandville at West Ottawa
Gull Lake at Battle Creek Lakeview
Hale at Crossroad Academy
Hamilton at Sparta
Hart at White Cloud
Hartford at Bloomingdale
Hastings at Pewamo-Westphalia
Hesperia at Shelby
Holland at Holland Christian
Hopkins at Kelloggsville
Hudsonville at Rockford
Ionia at Lakewood
Kalamazoo Central at Mattawan
Kalamazoo United at Schoolcraft
Kenowa Hills at Reeths-Puffer
Kent City at Tri-County
Lake City at Morley Stanwood
Manistee at Newaygo
Martin at Lawton
Maple Valley at Comstock
Marshall at Portland
Mason County Central at Ludington
McBain at Fremont
Mendon at Marcellus
Mona Shores at Fruitport
Montague at Muskegon Catholic Central
Muskegon at Jenison
North Muskegon at Orchard View
NorthPointe Christian at Holton
Northview at Lowell
Oakridge at Berrien Springs
Olivet at Pennfield
Otsego at Plainwell
Paw Paw at Dowagiac
Portage Northern at DeWitt
Ravenna at Grant
Reed City at LeRoy Pine River
River Rouge at Muskegon Heights
Saranac at Montabella
South Christian at East Grand Rapids
South Haven at Allegan
St. Joseph at Portage Central
Stockbridge at Parchment
Sturgis at Edwardsburg
Three Rivers at Vicksburg
Whitehall at Battle Creek Harper Creek
White Pigeon at Bangor
