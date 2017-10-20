13 On Your Sidelines: Week 9 schedule

Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East (Photo: Matt Gard)

It's week nine and the regular season is almost over, meaning for about half the teams in Michigan, this weekend will be the last hurrah for the 2017 season.

Needless to say, there's a lot of pressure for a lot of four-win teams and five-win teams to put up results this time around.

THURSDAY GAMES:

Bronson 52, Vandercook Lake 21

Coldwater 24, Traverse City West 9

Portland St. Patrick 51, Michigan School for the Deaf 14

FRIDAY GAMES:

Game of the Week: Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East

Allendale at West Catholic

Alma at Big Rapids

Battle Creek Central at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Battle Creek St. Phillip at Bellevue

Belding at Calvin Christian

Byron Center at Unity Christian

Caledonia at East Kentwood

Carson City-Crystal at Shepherd

Cedar Springs at Ottawa Hills

Central Montcalm at Lakeview

Centreville at Cassopolis

Chippewa Hills at Beal City

Climax-Scotts at Athens

Colon at River Valley

Comstock Park at Spring Lake

Constantine at Delton Kellogg

Covert at Tri-Unity Christian

Eau Claire at Decatur

Fennville at Saugatuck

Forest Hills Central at Wayland Union

Forest Hills Eastern at Wyoming

Forest Hills Northern at Greenville

Fulton at Vestaburg

Galesburg-August at Gobles

Godwin Heights at Lee

Grand Haven at Grand Rapids Union

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Coopersville

Grand Rapids Christian at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

Grandville at West Ottawa

Gull Lake at Battle Creek Lakeview

Hale at Crossroad Academy

Hamilton at Sparta

Hart at White Cloud

Hartford at Bloomingdale

Hastings at Pewamo-Westphalia

Hesperia at Shelby

Holland at Holland Christian

Hopkins at Kelloggsville

Hudsonville at Rockford

Ionia at Lakewood

Kalamazoo Central at Mattawan

Kalamazoo United at Schoolcraft

Kenowa Hills at Reeths-Puffer

Kent City at Tri-County

Lake City at Morley Stanwood

Manistee at Newaygo

Martin at Lawton

Maple Valley at Comstock

Marshall at Portland

Mason County Central at Ludington

McBain at Fremont

Mendon at Marcellus

Mona Shores at Fruitport

Montague at Muskegon Catholic Central

Muskegon at Jenison

North Muskegon at Orchard View

NorthPointe Christian at Holton

Northview at Lowell

Oakridge at Berrien Springs

Olivet at Pennfield

Otsego at Plainwell

Paw Paw at Dowagiac

Portage Northern at DeWitt

Ravenna at Grant

Reed City at LeRoy Pine River

River Rouge at Muskegon Heights

Saranac at Montabella

South Christian at East Grand Rapids

South Haven at Allegan

St. Joseph at Portage Central

Stockbridge at Parchment

Sturgis at Edwardsburg

Three Rivers at Vicksburg

Whitehall at Battle Creek Harper Creek

White Pigeon at Bangor

