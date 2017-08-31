Allendale gets first win with big win

(Photo: Lenneman, Roger)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Tanner Morren threw for four touchdowns and ran for one more,m all in the first half, as Allendale cruised to an easy win Thursday night.

Morrens 21 yard pass to Braiden Cataldo opened the scoring. The lead grew to 14-0 on Morren's six yard scoring run.

Owen Burk made it 21-0 on a 25 yard scoring run. Three scoring passes from Morren to three different receivers concluded the scoring as Allendale beat Calvin Christian 42-0.

Morren finished with 212 yards passing. Burke finished with 75 yards rushing for the Falcons.

Eric Hoogland lead the Squires with 49 yards passing.

Allendale visits Grand Rapids Catholic Central in week three to open OK Blue action. The Squires start OK Silver play with a visit to Godwin Heights.

