Belding beats Godwin Heights 42 to 35

Belding bear Godwin Heights in a close game Friday night 42-35 setting up a showdown for the OK Silver title next week.

The game was tied 21-21 at the half before Belding outscored the Wolverines 14-0 in the third quarter. Godwin Heights fourth quarter comeback in the fourth quarter fell short.

James Daniel lead Belding with 331 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns. Susu Davenport lead Godwin Heights with 162 yards passing and 214 yards rushing and five combined touchdowns.

Belding improves to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the OK Silver, they travel to Kelloggsville next week with an outright league title at stake.

Godwin Heights falls to 5-2 overall, 3-2 in the OK Silver, next week they host NorthPointe Christian.

