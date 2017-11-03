Belding comes back to beat Comstock Park for first district title since 1998

BELDING, MICH. - The Belding Black Knights won their first district title in football since 1998 when they were state runner-up. Belding scored 23 straight points in the third and fourth quarters to erase a 10 point deficit to knock off Comstock Park 55-49.

Comstock Park lead 14-6 after one quarter on two touchdown strikes from Chase Brown to Logan Serba. James Daniels short run opened the scoring for Belding.

Brown's third and fourth scoring passes gave the Panthers a 28-20 halftime lead.

The second half started with a whirlwind as the two teams combined for four touchdowns in less than 90 seconds of action. Brown's sixth touchdown pass of the night gave Comstock Park a 42-32 lead before Belding's run started.

Touchdowns from Trent Collins and Daniels gave Belding a 47-42 lead after a third quarter that saw the two teams combine for 41 points.

Daniels 44 yard touchdown run, his fourth of the game, gave the Black Knights a 55-42 lead with 4:54 left. Comstock Park cut the lead to six with 1:54 left. Belding was able to run out the clock after recovering the onside kick.

Belding improves to 9-2 on the year, they advance to the Regional title game next week at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Comstock Park finishes the season at 7-4.

