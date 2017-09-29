Belding stays focused, beats NorthPointe Christian

Belding's Nolan Beck spends time looking over plays with a coach during the Black Knights' 35-21 win over NorthPointe Christian on Friday, Sept. 29. (Photo: Matt Gard)

BELDING, MICH. - The OK Silver is stacked this year and Friday, Sept. 29, Belding got a much-needed win over NorthPointe Christian, keeping them perfect in conference play, 35-21.

The Black Knights (5-1, 3-0 in OK Silver) had to play from behind after Jalen Shaffer scored the first touchdown of the game for NorthPointe Christian (5-1, 3-1 in OK Silver). They led 6-0 at that point.

But Belding would eventually take a second quarter lead when James Daniel put in a touchdown to go up 14-6. The Mustangs would eventually score another touchdown and a safety to tie the game at 14 going into halftime.

Nolan Beck, James Daniel, and Tyler Cooper scored touchdowns in the second half for Belding while Brian Braam added one for NorthPointe Christian in a losing effort.

The 1997 Class B State Champion Belding team was honored before the game as the Black Knights celebrated homecoming.

NorthPointe Christian will look to bounce back next week against Kelloggsville while Belding will host Godwin Heights. It will be Believe (Pink) Night in Belding. The B Foundation is selling pink gear to benefit families in the Belding community touched by cancer.

