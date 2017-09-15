Big plays for Big Reds lead to win over Byron Center

Muskegon's Willie Shanks Jr. celebrates an interception with head coach Shane Fairfield during a 63-14 win over Byron Center. (Photo: Matt Gard)

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - Muskegon was the only team that beat Byron Center last year, and this time around the Bulldogs were looking to serve up a little revenge.

The Big Reds got off to a big lead early on with La'darius Jefferson scoring two touchdowns and Clinton Jefferson Jr. scoring one on the way to a 21-0 lead.

After that, the dogs bit back. Drew Chard returned a kickoff for a touchdown and just minutes later a Muskegon fumble led to a Byron Center touchdown, scored by Shane Tagg. That cut the lead to 7, but it was as close as the Bulldogs would get.

Lonnie Clark Jr. scored Muskegon's fourth touchdown, and after that the Big Reds would score many more. They came away with a 63-14 win.

