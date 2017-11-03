Big plays key Forest Hills Central comeback win

(Photo: Barrigear, Cheryl)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Forest Hills Central used big plays in the second half to come back from a halftime deficit and beat Mona Shores.

D'Anthony Davis opened the scoring for the Sailors with a three yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 in the first quarter. The Rangers tied it at seven early in the second quarter on a three yard keeper by Quarterback Luke Majick.

Mona Shores took the lead back late in the half on a 5 yard run by Sincere Dent to make it 14-7 ats the teams headed into the locker room.

Forest Hills Central came opened the second half on fire, Majick connected with Cameron Deines to tie the score at 14. The Rangers took the lead for good when Kade Shomin intercepted Tristan Robbins pass and returned it for a score to make it 21-14.

Majick completed the Rangers big quarter when he connected with Tate Hallock for a 73 yard score extending the lead to 28-14 after three.

Dent's second touchdown cut the lead to 28-21 with 8;36 left in the game. The Ranger defense held Mona Shores in check the rest of the game. Bryce Clay's interception with nine seconds left clinched the win.

Forest Hills Central stays unbeaten at 11-0, they advance to the Regional title game next week when they host Traverse City Central. Mona Shores ends the season at 9-2.

