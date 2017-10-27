Big Reds looking ahead to Districts after beating Holland

La'darius Jefferson surveys the defense during a 47-6 win over Holland in Pre-District action on Oct. 27. (Photo: Matt Gard)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Holland Dutch came into Friday, Oct. 27 hoping for an upset win in Pre-Districts that people would have been talking about for a long, long time.

And for awhile, they hung around with the Muskegon Big Reds, trailing only 7-6 after the first quarter. But from there, La'darius Jefferson took over and the Hackley Stadium crowd helped provide the kind of playoff atmosphere you can only get in Muskegon.

Jefferson scored three touchdowns in the first half with his feet, leading the Big Reds to a 21-6 advantage at halftime.

The Big Reds kept their momentum going in the second half with Jefferson scoring one running and one passing touchdown. The latter was a 25 yarder to Willie Shanks Jr.

Also scoring in the second half were C.J. Jefferson who reached the end zone after picking off a Holland pass, and Robert Carson who made it 47-6 Big Reds. That would be the final score.

Eli Mares put in the only touchdown of the game for Holland.

Muskegon goes on to play Zeeland West next week, after the Dux upset their cross-town rivals, the Zeeland East Chix.

