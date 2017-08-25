Big Reds roll in season opener

MUSKEGON - Last year, Muskegon made the long trip to the Big House... and absolutely stomped a school that is literally right across the street.

Friday night, Ann Arbor Pioneer made the return trip, hoping for a better result than last year's 51-14 beatdown.

That did not figure to come easy tonight against a loaded Big Red machine at Hackley Stadium.

But they'd get it closer right?

Wrong.

The Big Reds rolled the Pioneers behind 232 yards rushing from La'Darius Jefferson and won 56-0.

