Big Reds roll in season opener

MUSKEGON - Last year, Muskegon made the long trip to the Big House... and absolutely stomped a school that is literally right across the street.
Friday night, Ann Arbor Pioneer made the return trip, hoping for a better result than last year's 51-14 beatdown.
That did not figure to come easy tonight against a loaded Big Red machine at Hackley Stadium.
But they'd get it closer right?
Wrong.
The Big Reds rolled the Pioneers behind 232 yards rushing from La'Darius Jefferson and won 56-0.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs