Byron Center uses big third quarter to beat Forest Hills Northern

Byron Center's Marcus Cisco avoids a Forest Hills Northern defender in the season opener for both teams. Cisco had 211 yards rushing and two scores and a 25 yard touchdown catch in the game.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH - Byron Center used a strong third quarter to beat Forest Hills Northern in the season opener for both teams.

The Huskies scored first when linebacker Adam Gill took down Byron Center Quarterback JT Kurnat in the endzone for a safety and a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs would take a 7-2 lead late in the first quarter on a 59-yard-scoring run from Marcus Cisco.

Midway through the second quarter Forest Hills Northern's Xavier Webster found Will Hawkins for a five yard score giving the Huskies an 8-7 lead.

Byron Center would take a 14-7 lead in the third on a 25 yard screen pass from Kurnat to Cisco. The score was set up by a Drew Phelan interception. Later in the quarter Cisco would reach the endzone for the third time, on a 73 yard scamper giving the Bulldogs a 21-8 lead.

Forest Hills Northern would cut the lead to 21-14 on another Webster to Hawkins scoring strike, this time from 11 yards out. Forest Hills Northern would get onbe more chance with the ball but was unable to get a first down as Byron Cebnter wins 21-14

